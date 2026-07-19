ITR filing 2026: When should a salaried taxpayer file ITR-2 instead of ITR-1?

Many salaried taxpayers assume they can simply file ITR-1 (Sahaj) because their primary source of income is salary, which is not always true. If you have income from multiple sources, own certain assets or have carried out specific financial transactions in a financial year, you may have to file a different ITR form.
The due date for filing income tax return (ITR) just less than two weeks away, hence choosing the correct form is the first step towards compliance. The income tax department has prescribed different ITR forms based on the nature of a taxpayer's income and their financial profile.
A resident salaried taxpayer with a total annual income of up to ₹50 lakh can file ITR-1 if they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions. This form is meant for individuals whose income is limited to the following sources:
ITR-1 is meant for salaried taxpayers with relatively simple income profiles. However, if a salaried individual has additional sources of income, certain assets, capital gains, foreign holdings, or other reporting requirements that are not covered under ITR-1, they must file ITR-2 instead.
ITR-2 becomes mandatory when a salaried taxpayer's financial profile is more complex than what can be reported in ITR-1. In most cases, a salaried taxpayer must file ITR-2 in the following situations:
While filing your income tax return, the e-filing portal also helps you choose the correct ITR form. It displays the eligibility criteria for each form, including who can and cannot use it, allowing taxpayers to compare their income profile with the prescribed conditions before proceeding with the filing.
The due date to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 is July 31, 2026. If you miss the deadline, you can still file a belated return by December 31, 2026 but it comes at a cost. A penalty of ₹5,000 applies if your total income exceeds ₹5 lakh. For smaller incomes up to ₹5 lakh, the penalty is capped at ₹1,000. Hence, it is advisable to submit your ITR within the original deadline.
In case you end up filing an incorrect ITR form, the income tax department may treat the return as defective under Section 139(9) and issue a notice requiring correction within a specified time.
In such cases, the return is not processed until the defects are rectified, which in turn may delay refunds and trigger additional verification if income details do not match departmental records.
“Once the return is filed online, it is processed by the CPC (Centralized Processing Centre) through an automated system. If there is a technical defect or mismatch with information available with the tax department, the return may be treated as defective and the taxpayer is generally given 15 days to correct it after receiving a notice,” said Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA.
If the highlighted defect is not rectified within the prescribed time, the return may be treated as invalid, as if no return was filed at all, Makhijani said, adding that in cases involving under-reporting or misreporting of income, the matter may later be picked up in scrutiny proceedings, which may lead to additional tax, interest, and penalties.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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