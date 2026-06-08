ITR filing 2026: When you'll receive Form 16 and who will issue it if you switched jobs last year

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for FY 2025-26 gets underway, salaried taxpayers are eagerly awaiting Form 16 from their employers. This important document serves as proof of tax deducted from salary and plays a key role in ensuring accurate and hassle-free income tax return filing. Here's a look at some important facts about Form 16 – like when will the Form 16 be issued for FY 2025-26 and who will issue it in case you switched jobs last year.
Form 16 is a crucial Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued by employers to salaried employees in India. It serves as official proof that tax has been deducted from your salary and deposited with the Income Tax Department.
It is a crucial document, which is needed while filing your taxes
Form 16 serves as a comprehensive statement of an employee's salary earnings and the tax deducted at source during a financial year, making it easier to verify tax details and file income tax returns.
The employer is required to verify the details in both Part A and Part B before issuing the certificate.
As per income tax rules, employers must furnish Form 16 by June 15 of the succeeding financial year. Accordingly, for salary paid and TDS deducted during FY 2025-26, Form 16 should be issued on or before June 15, 2026.
In case you change job during a financial year, the employers of both the organisations are supposed to issue Form 16 for the period they worked with them.
Form 16 is issued by the employer and shared with the employee; it is not available for direct download by employees from the Income Tax Department or any other source.
The last date for filing income tax returns by individual taxpayers in ITR-1 and ITR-2 is July 31, while for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-4, the deadline is August 31. But filing taxes ahead of the due date helps taxpayers avoid late filing fees, interest on unpaid taxes, and other compliance issues.
Since employers generally issue Form 16 by June 15, taxpayers get over a month to verify their income and tax details before filing their ITR by the July 31 deadline.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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