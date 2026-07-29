ITR filing 2026: Where to file return online other than the tax portal; know the charges

As the due date for filing income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2026–27 (FY2025-26) is just two days away, many taxpayers may be looking for easier ways to submit their returns online, especially those with a complex income profiles and investments spread across multiple asset classes.

While the official income tax department's portal remains the primary platform for filing ITR, several fintech and financial platforms now allow users to prepare and file their returns digitally through partnerships with tax service providers, often with added assistance such as tax-saving suggestions, pre-filled tax details, automated import of investment data, and expert support.

Platforms offering ITR services and their charges Several fintech and financial platforms now offer integrated income tax filing within their apps, enabling users to prepare and submit their ITRs without visiting a separate tax-filing website. These in-app services are aimed at simplifying the filing process by combining investment, banking, and tax-related information in one place. Here is the list of options:

Paytm: In partnership with Cleartax, Paytm will now offer ITR filing services directly through its app. The facility includes automated tax data fetching, pre-filled data, and one-click import of trade information from multiple brokers for those who have made capital gains. The plan starts at ₹ 11.

In partnership with Cleartax, Paytm will now offer ITR filing services directly through its app. The facility includes automated tax data fetching, pre-filled data, and one-click import of trade information from multiple brokers for those who have made capital gains. The plan starts at 11. Angel One: The stock-broking form has also tied up with Cleartax to offer tax integrated ITR filing services for its users. The facility enables investors to directly import capital gains data from their Angel One accounts, helping reduce manual during ITR preparation. Users can choose between self-filing and expert-assisted filing services.

The stock-broking form has also tied up with Cleartax to offer tax integrated ITR filing services for its users. The facility enables investors to directly import capital gains data from their Angel One accounts, helping reduce manual during ITR preparation. Users can choose between self-filing and expert-assisted filing services. PhonePe and JioFinance: Through their partnership with TaxBuddy, both PhonePe and JioFinance provide in-app ITR filing solutions. The service includes DIY filing as well as expert-assisted return filing options, with entry-level self-filing plans priced from ₹ 24.

Through their partnership with TaxBuddy, both PhonePe and JioFinance provide in-app ITR filing solutions. The service includes DIY filing as well as expert-assisted return filing options, with entry-level self-filing plans priced from 24. INDmoney: The platform allows taxpayers to file their AY2026-27 ITR for free. It offers automatic tax computation and one click return filing on US stocks, Indian stocks, mutual funds, dividends, F&O trades, intraday trades, and salary income, all synced and computed automatically. These offerings highlight the growing trend among fintech companies to move beyond payments and lending into digital financial services. So far, more than 4.3 crore ITRs have been filed, while nearly 4.1 crore returns were verified for AY 2026-27, according to the official data.

As the tax department continues to promote online return filing and millions of taxpayers are still expected to file their returns by 31 July return filing deadline, these low-cost app-based filing solutions may help make tax compliance more convenient while also bringing expert tax assistance within reach of a larger group of users across the country.

How to file ITR using I-T dept's portal? The tax department's dedicated e-filing portal remains the official platform for all sorts of taxpayers to file their returns online. It also allows you to pay taxes online, and submit statutory forms.

Taxpayers can log in using their PAN details, select the applicable ITR form, verify their income and deduction details (where applicable), pay tax due (if necessary) and complete e-verification after submission of the return.

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The e-filing portal also provides access to pre-filled information based on available records, including details from Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

Who files which ITR form? If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” on the e-filing portal to check eligibility conditions based on your taxpayer status. Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.” Here's a brief explainer: