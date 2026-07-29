ITR filing 2026: Where to file return online other than the tax portal; know the charges

As the due date for filing income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2026–27 (FY2025-26) is just two days away, many taxpayers may be looking for easier ways to submit their returns online, especially those with a complex income profiles and investments spread across multiple asset classes.
While the official income tax department's portal remains the primary platform for filing ITR, several fintech and financial platforms now allow users to prepare and file their returns digitally through partnerships with tax service providers, often with added assistance such as tax-saving suggestions, pre-filled tax details, automated import of investment data, and expert support.
Several fintech and financial platforms now offer integrated income tax filing within their apps, enabling users to prepare and submit their ITRs without visiting a separate tax-filing website. These in-app services are aimed at simplifying the filing process by combining investment, banking, and tax-related information in one place. Here is the list of options:
These offerings highlight the growing trend among fintech companies to move beyond payments and lending into digital financial services. So far, more than 4.3 crore ITRs have been filed, while nearly 4.1 crore returns were verified for AY 2026-27, according to the official data.
As the tax department continues to promote online return filing and millions of taxpayers are still expected to file their returns by 31 July return filing deadline, these low-cost app-based filing solutions may help make tax compliance more convenient while also bringing expert tax assistance within reach of a larger group of users across the country.
The tax department's dedicated e-filing portal remains the official platform for all sorts of taxpayers to file their returns online. It also allows you to pay taxes online, and submit statutory forms.
Taxpayers can log in using their PAN details, select the applicable ITR form, verify their income and deduction details (where applicable), pay tax due (if necessary) and complete e-verification after submission of the return.
The e-filing portal also provides access to pre-filled information based on available records, including details from Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).
If you do not know which return form to choose, click “Help me decide” on the e-filing portal to check eligibility conditions based on your taxpayer status. Read these conditions carefully, select the form that matches your eligibility, and click “Proceed to ITR filing.” Here's a brief explainer:
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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