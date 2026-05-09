ITR filing 2026: Why waiting until June 15 could help taxpayers avoid notices

For most individual taxpayers, the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026. While the income tax portal technically opens on April 1, actual return filing usually begins only after the backend systems and forms are fully updated and stabilised. As a result, ITR filing activity typically gains pace around mid-May each year.
Although filing early is considered a good practice, tax experts have advised people not to rush into submitting returns before June 15. During the initial weeks of the filing season, certain tax documents and statements may still be getting updated. If you miss out on these updated details, then you income tax filing can be flagged as incorrect.
TDS details, interest income, and high value transactions reporting (SFT) are typically uploaded by employers, banks and financial institutions by 31 May, but the same may take another couple of weeks to fully reflect in Form 26AS, AIS and TIS and assess the correct picture, according to Nishant Shanker, a tax strategy expert and former senior manager of tax at EY.
“Another practical issue is that financial institutions and employers may subsequently revise or correct their filings. In many cases, revised TDS returns, corrected interest reporting or updated securities transaction data flow into the system after the initial upload,” he said.
As a result, taxpayers filing too early may end up reporting incomplete income or claiming incorrect TDS credits, which could later trigger mismatch notices, refund delays or the need for filing revised returns.
According to Shanker, avoiding early income tax filing becomes even more relevant for taxpayers having capital gains, multiple bank accounts, foreign assets, business income or substantial financial transactions. For such taxpayers, reconciliation of AIS, Form 26AS, Form 16/Form 16A and other transaction records becomes critical before filing the return.
Here's a list of important data that usually gets fully updated by mid June:
“Today, income tax scrutiny is largely system-driven. If the income reported in the ITR does not match AIS, Form 26AS, or SFT data that gets updated later, the system may flag the return,” Shanker said.
While AIS is a good guide, it shouldn’t be relied on as a final document as there are many areas where the data may be incomplete, duplicated, or incorrectly classified, according to Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
This may be especially true in the case of transactions in the stock market and reporting of capital gains. “AIS may report the gross sales of trading in shares and mutual funds, but it may ignore purchase cost, grandfathering, and corporate actions like stock bonus and stock splits, when reporting the actual, reportable, taxable gains,” he said.
He added that there is a need for frequent manual adjustments for the case of intraday trading and F&O, hence in these cases too, it is imperative for taxpayers to not rely solely on AIS. “There is a need to verify it with Form 16 and the reports and statements of the broker, bank, mutual funds, and certificate of interest. This documentation is required before filing the return,” he advised.
Before filing ITR, taxpayers should ideally:
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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