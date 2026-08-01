ITR filing after 31 July: Can you still submit your tax return? Check process, due date and other details

The July 31 deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) has now passed, and the government did not announce any further extension, in line with what most tax experts had expected. While more than 5.9 crore taxpayers managed to file their returns on time, some may have missed the deadline due to various reasons.
Missing yesterday's due date does not necessarily mean the opportunity to file an ITR is lost. Individuals and Hindu undivided families (HUFs) can still submit a belated return, although additional charges such as a late filing fee and interest on outstanding tax dues may apply.
It also must be noted that July 31 ITR filing deadline does not apply to every individual or entity. Businesses and professionals filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 (for those opting for the presumptive taxation scheme) still have time to file their returns for the assessment year 2026-27.
Taxpayers who have missed the original return filing due date are eligible to file a belated return by December 31, 2026. However, an individual must pay the late filing fee along interest on outstanding tax dues (if applicable).
The ITR deadlines for taxpayers with business or professional income earned during Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY 2025-26) depends on whether their accounts are required to be audited or not.
These changes were introduced through the Finance Act, 2026, giving business owners and professionals more time to finalise their books and complete the income tax return filing process.
If businesses and professionals end up missing their respective due dates, they also have the provision to file a belated return by December 31, 2026.
Apart from the late filing fee and interest on tax dues, taxpayers also miss out on some benefits if they fail to file their return within the original due date.
According to the provisions of the Income-tax Act, you can carry forward the losses of the current year to future periods, offset against future profits, thereby reducing the total tax liability.
However, taxpayers who file a belated return are not allowed to carry forward their losses to future years, meaning they lose the opportunity to set them off against future gains. These losses include loss on sale of capital assets like properties, stocks, mutual funds, and business losses.
Those expecting a tax refund should also file their returns on time. While a belated return may still be eligible for a refund, filing before the due date helps ensure the refund is processed sooner.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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