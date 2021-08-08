ITR filing and income tax deduction on profit earned from equity mutual funds

For your additional tax liability arising due to capital gains realized, you are required to pay advance tax on respective due dates if the net tax liability on your total income after taking credit for TDS exceeds Rs. 10,000/- in a year. In case it is lower than it can be paid as self-assessment tax at the time of filing of your ITR. Alternatively, you can submit details of your other income to your employer and request the employer to deduct additional tax from your salary taking into account such additional incomes as well. The second option will save you the hassle of having to pay the advance tax and interest in case there is delay or default in payment of advance tax.