ITR filing AY 2026-27: Complete list of deductions and exemptions available under new tax regime

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for AY 2026-27 is underway, taxpayers choosing the new tax regime should understand the list of exemptions and deductions available to them so that they can file their ITRs correctly and reduce their taxable income.
While the old tax regime offers a wider range of exemptions and deductions, the new tax regime still provides several tax benefits. So, let's understand the tax rates applicable under the new tax regime, along with the various exemptions and deductions that taxpayers can still claim.
Here are the income tax rates applicable to individuals below 60 years of age under Section 115BAC.
|Income Tax Slab
|Income Tax Rate
|Up to ₹4,00,000
|Nil
|₹4,00,001 – ₹8,00,000
|5% of income above ₹4,00,000
|₹8,00,001 – ₹12,00,000
|₹20,000 + 10% of income above ₹8,00,000
|₹12,00,001 – ₹16,00,000
|₹60,000 + 15% of income above ₹12,00,000
|₹16,00,001 – ₹20,00,000
|₹1,20,000 + 20% of income above ₹16,00,000
|₹20,00,001 – ₹24,00,000
|₹2,00,000 + 25% of income above ₹20,00,000
|Above ₹24,00,000
|₹3,00,000 + 30% of income above ₹24,00,000
Under the new tax regime, taxpayers get a basic exemption limit of ₹4 lakh along with a tax rebate of up to ₹60,000 under Section 87A.
As a result, resident individuals with a taxable income of up to ₹12 lakh in a financial year can effectively pay no income tax. Salaried taxpayers can further benefit from the standard deduction of ₹75,000, making income up to ₹12.75 lakh effectively tax-free in the new regime.
Here is the list of deductions and exemptions available under the new tax regime.
Taxpayers opting for the new tax regime can claim a deduction on the interest paid on a home loan taken for the purchase or construction of a let-out property under section 24 (b).
There is no upper limit on the amount of interest that can be claimed as a deduction. However, any loss arising under the head “Income from House Property” cannot be set off against income from other heads or carried forward to subsequent years under the new tax regime.
The new tax regime allows a deduction for contributions made by an employer to an employee's National Pension System (NPS) account under Section 80CCD(2). The deduction is available up to 14% of the employee's salary and can be claimed irrespective of the type of employer.
Individuals enrolled under the Agnipath Scheme can claim a deduction for the amount contributed to the Agniveer Corpus Fund on or after 1 November 2022 under Section 80CCH.
In addition, any contribution made by the central government to the individual's Agniveer Corpus Fund account is also fully deductible while computing total income.
Salaried employees can claim a standard deduction of ₹75,000 under the new tax regime, thereby helping reduce their taxable income.
Exemptions on gratuity [Section 10(10)], leave encashment [Section 10(10AA)], and compensation received under a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) [Section 10(10C)] are available in the new tax regime, subject to conditions and limits.
Recipients of family pension can claim a deduction of ₹25,000 or one-third of the pension received, whichever is lower, while computing taxable income.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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