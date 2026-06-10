ITR filing AY 2026–27: Difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4 — who should file which form?

ITR-1 is generally filed by salaried individuals or pensioners, while ITR-4 is meant for individuals earning income from business or profession.

Sheetal Goel
Updated10 Jun 2026, 06:01 PM IST
The difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4 is explained. (AI-generated image)
The difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4 is explained. (AI-generated image)

ITR-1 and ITR-4 both apply to taxpayers with income of up to 50 lakh in a financial year and share several similar income sources. However, the main difference between the two is that ITR-1 is generally filed by salaried individuals or pensioners, while ITR-4 is meant for individuals earning income from business or profession.

Let’s take a closer look at the eligibility criteria for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, including who can file and who cannot.

What are the eligibility criteria for the ITR-1 form?

ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is an income tax return form meant for resident individuals if their total income is up to 50 lakh in a financial year. The individuals should have income sources such as:

  • Salary or pension
  • Income from up to two house properties
  • Family pension
  • Agricultural income up to 5,000
  • Long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to 1.25 lakh
  • Other sources of income include interest from savings accounts, interest on bank, post office, or cooperative society deposits, interest received on income tax refunds, and interest on enhanced compensation.
  • Other interest income

The form can also be used if the income of a spouse or minor child is clubbed with the taxpayer's income, provided the income falls within the above-mentioned categories.

Who cannot file the ITR-1 form?

ITR-1 cannot be filed by individuals who:

  • Have income from lottery winnings, horse racing, or other forms of gambling
  • Short-term capital gains or taxable long-term capital gains
  • Hold unlisted equity shares
  • Earn income from a business or profession
  • Serve as a director in a company
  • Are subject to TDS under Section 194N
  • Have deferred tax liability on ESOPs received from an eligible start-up employer
  • Have brought forward losses or losses to be carried forward under any head of income
  • Owns any asset (including financial interest in any entity) outside India, has signing authority in any foreign account, or earns income from any source outside India
  • Do not meet the eligibility conditions mentioned for filing ITR-1

Also Read | How to calculate your taxable income under old and new tax regimes

What are the eligibility criteria for the ITR-4 form?

ITR-4, also known as Sugam, is an income tax return form meant for resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (other than LLPs) that opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act.

The form can be filed if the taxpayer's total income does not exceed 50 lakh in a financial year and includes:

  • Income from business or profession computed under the presumptive taxation scheme
  • Salary or pension income
  • Income from up to two house properties
  • Agricultural income up to 5,000
  • Long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to 1.25 lakh
  • Income from other sources, including interest from savings accounts, interest on bank, post office, or cooperative society deposits, interest on income tax refunds, family pension, and interest received on enhanced compensation
  • Other interest income

Who cannot file the ITR-4 form?

ITR-4 cannot be filed by taxpayers who:

  • Have short-term capital gains
  • Have long-term capital gains under Section 112A exceeding 1.25 lakh
  • Earn income from lottery winnings or horse racing activities
  • Have income taxable at special rates under Sections 115BBDA or 115BBE
  • Hold unlisted equity shares
  • Serve as a director in a company
  • Have deferred tax liability on ESOPs received from an eligible start-up employer
  • Have brought forward losses or losses to be carried forward under any head of income
  • Owns any asset (including financial interest in any entity) outside India, has signing authority in any foreign account, or earns income from any source outside India
  • Do not meet the eligibility conditions prescribed for filing ITR-4

Also Read | ITR filing: List of deductions and exemptions available under new tax regime
BasisITR-1 (Sahaj)ITR-4 (Sugam)
Who can file?Resident individualsResident individuals, HUFs, and firms (excluding LLPs)
Income limit (FY)Up to 50 lakhUp to 50 lakh
Salary/PensionAllowedAllowed
Two house propertyAllowedAllowed
Agricultural incomeUp to 5,000Up to 5,000
Long-term capital gains (Section 112A)Up to 1.25 lakhUp to 1.25 lakh
Business/Professional incomeNot allowedAllowed under presumptive taxation (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE)
Best suited forSalaried individuals and pensionersSmall businesses and professionals opting for presumptive taxation

ITR-1 is for resident individuals earning income from salary or pension, two house properties, and specified other sources, along with long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to 1.25 lakh, but it does not allow any business or professional income.

In contrast, ITR-4 includes the same income sources as ITR-1 but additionally covers income from business or profession taxed under the presumptive taxation scheme, making it suitable for taxpayers with business or professional earnings.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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