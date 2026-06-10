ITR filing AY 2026–27: Difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4 — who should file which form?

ITR-1 and ITR-4 both apply to taxpayers with income of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year and share several similar income sources. However, the main difference between the two is that ITR-1 is generally filed by salaried individuals or pensioners, while ITR-4 is meant for individuals earning income from business or profession.
Let’s take a closer look at the eligibility criteria for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, including who can file and who cannot.
ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is an income tax return form meant for resident individuals if their total income is up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year. The individuals should have income sources such as:
The form can also be used if the income of a spouse or minor child is clubbed with the taxpayer's income, provided the income falls within the above-mentioned categories.
ITR-1 cannot be filed by individuals who:
ITR-4, also known as Sugam, is an income tax return form meant for resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (other than LLPs) that opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act.
The form can be filed if the taxpayer's total income does not exceed ₹50 lakh in a financial year and includes:
ITR-4 cannot be filed by taxpayers who:
|Basis
|ITR-1 (Sahaj)
|ITR-4 (Sugam)
|Who can file?
|Resident individuals
|Resident individuals, HUFs, and firms (excluding LLPs)
|Income limit (FY)
|Up to ₹50 lakh
|Up to ₹50 lakh
|Salary/Pension
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Two house property
|Allowed
|Allowed
|Agricultural income
|Up to ₹5,000
|Up to ₹5,000
|Long-term capital gains (Section 112A)
|Up to ₹1.25 lakh
|Up to ₹1.25 lakh
|Business/Professional income
|Not allowed
|Allowed under presumptive taxation (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE)
|Best suited for
|Salaried individuals and pensioners
|Small businesses and professionals opting for presumptive taxation
ITR-1 is for resident individuals earning income from salary or pension, two house properties, and specified other sources, along with long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to ₹1.25 lakh, but it does not allow any business or professional income.
In contrast, ITR-4 includes the same income sources as ITR-1 but additionally covers income from business or profession taxed under the presumptive taxation scheme, making it suitable for taxpayers with business or professional earnings.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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