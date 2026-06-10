ITR filing AY 2026–27: Difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4 — who should file which form?

ITR-1 and ITR-4 both apply to taxpayers with income of up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year and share several similar income sources. However, the main difference between the two is that ITR-1 is generally filed by salaried individuals or pensioners, while ITR-4 is meant for individuals earning income from business or profession.

Let’s take a closer look at the eligibility criteria for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, including who can file and who cannot.

What are the eligibility criteria for the ITR-1 form? ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is an income tax return form meant for resident individuals if their total income is up to ₹50 lakh in a financial year. The individuals should have income sources such as:

Salary or pension

Income from up to two house properties

Family pension

Agricultural income up to ₹ 5,000

5,000 Long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to ₹ 1.25 lakh

1.25 lakh Other sources of income include interest from savings accounts, interest on bank, post office, or cooperative society deposits, interest received on income tax refunds, and interest on enhanced compensation.

Other interest income The form can also be used if the income of a spouse or minor child is clubbed with the taxpayer's income, provided the income falls within the above-mentioned categories.

Who cannot file the ITR-1 form? ITR-1 cannot be filed by individuals who:

Have income from lottery winnings, horse racing, or other forms of gambling

Short-term capital gains or taxable long-term capital gains

Hold unlisted equity shares

Earn income from a business or profession

Serve as a director in a company

Are subject to TDS under Section 194N

Have deferred tax liability on ESOPs received from an eligible start-up employer

Have brought forward losses or losses to be carried forward under any head of income

Owns any asset (including financial interest in any entity) outside India, has signing authority in any foreign account, or earns income from any source outside India

Do not meet the eligibility conditions mentioned for filing ITR-1

Also Read | How to calculate your taxable income under old and new tax regimes

What are the eligibility criteria for the ITR-4 form? ITR-4, also known as Sugam, is an income tax return form meant for resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (other than LLPs) that opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act.

The form can be filed if the taxpayer's total income does not exceed ₹50 lakh in a financial year and includes:

Income from business or profession computed under the presumptive taxation scheme

Salary or pension income

Income from up to two house properties

Agricultural income up to ₹ 5,000

5,000 Long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to ₹ 1.25 lakh

1.25 lakh Income from other sources, including interest from savings accounts, interest on bank, post office, or cooperative society deposits, interest on income tax refunds, family pension, and interest received on enhanced compensation

Other interest income Who cannot file the ITR-4 form? ITR-4 cannot be filed by taxpayers who:

Have short-term capital gains

Have long-term capital gains under Section 112A exceeding ₹ 1.25 lakh

1.25 lakh Earn income from lottery winnings or horse racing activities

Have income taxable at special rates under Sections 115BBDA or 115BBE

Hold unlisted equity shares

Serve as a director in a company

Have deferred tax liability on ESOPs received from an eligible start-up employer

Have brought forward losses or losses to be carried forward under any head of income

Owns any asset (including financial interest in any entity) outside India, has signing authority in any foreign account, or earns income from any source outside India

Do not meet the eligibility conditions prescribed for filing ITR-4

Also Read | ITR filing: List of deductions and exemptions available under new tax regime

Basis ITR-1 (Sahaj) ITR-4 (Sugam) Who can file? Resident individuals Resident individuals, HUFs, and firms (excluding LLPs) Income limit (FY) Up to ₹ 50 lakh Up to ₹ 50 lakh Salary/Pension Allowed Allowed Two house property Allowed Allowed Agricultural income Up to ₹ 5,000 Up to ₹ 5,000 Long-term capital gains (Section 112A) Up to ₹ 1.25 lakh Up to ₹ 1.25 lakh Business/Professional income Not allowed Allowed under presumptive taxation (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE) Best suited for Salaried individuals and pensioners Small businesses and professionals opting for presumptive taxation

ITR-1 is for resident individuals earning income from salary or pension, two house properties, and specified other sources, along with long-term capital gains under Section 112A up to ₹1.25 lakh, but it does not allow any business or professional income.

In contrast, ITR-4 includes the same income sources as ITR-1 but additionally covers income from business or profession taxed under the presumptive taxation scheme, making it suitable for taxpayers with business or professional earnings.