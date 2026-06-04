ITR filing AY 2026-27: Essential documents you should keep ready for hassle-free return filing

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for AY 2026–27 is underway, and taxpayers must keep key financial documents ready before filing their returns. These documents are useful for reporting income, verifying taxes paid during the financial year, and claiming deductions and exemptions wherever applicable. Having the right paperwork ready can make the process smoother and help reduce the chances of errors or discrepancies.

Some of the key documents include PAN, Form 16, bank statements, capital gains statements, and investment proofs required for claiming deductions. These records help you accurately report your income, verify taxes already paid, and claim eligible tax benefits.

Here is a comprehensive list of the documents you should keep handy before filing your Income Tax Return (ITR).

List of documents you should be ready to file ITR Here is the list of common documents that taxpayers have to keep to file ITR, based on the nature of their income and deductions they want to claim.

Form 16 – Helps salaried taxpayers report salary income correctly and verify the tax already deducted by the employer. Form 26AS – Provides a record of taxes credited against your PAN, including TDS, TCS, and advance tax payments. Annual Information Statement (AIS) – Contains details of various financial transactions such as interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and other reported income sources. Salary Slips – Provide a detailed breakup of salary components, allowances, deductions, and other employment-related payments. Bank Statements – Used to identify interest income, verify financial transactions, and reconcile income reported during the year. Investment and Deduction Proofs – Required to claim eligible tax deductions on investments, insurance premiums, and specified expenses under the Income Tax Act. Home Loan Statement – Helps calculate and claim tax benefits available on home loan interest and principal repayments. Rent Receipts – Serve as supporting documents for claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption. Capital Gains Statements – Required for computing and reporting gains or losses arising from the sale of shares, mutual funds, property, or other capital assets. NRE/NRO Account Details – Useful for reporting interest income and other earnings received through overseas-linked bank accounts. Books of Accounts – Essential for individuals with business or professional income to determine taxable profits and maintain compliance with tax regulations.

Documents for salaried taxpayers If you are a salaried individual, keeping all employment-related documents in one place can make the ITR filing process much easier. Some of the key documents you may need include:

Form 16 issued by your employer

Monthly salary slips for the financial year

Rent receipts and rental agreement for HRA claims; Landlord's PAN, if required under tax rules

Documents supporting exemptions claimed on allowances and benefits provided by the employer Documents for self-employed individuals and business owners Those running a business, working as freelancers, or earning professional income should maintain proper records of their earnings and expenses throughout the year. Useful documents include:

Invoices raised for clients or customers

Financial statements and accounting records

GST filings, wherever applicable

Advance tax payment receipts

Documents showing professional or business income Documents for reporting capital gains Any transfer of capital assets during the year, whether it results in a profit or a loss, must be disclosed in the income tax return. Capital assets may include real estate, stocks, mutual funds, bonds, gold, or other investments.

If you have sold a property, keep the following documents ready: Purchase and sale agreements

Documents showing expenses incurred during the transfer

Property address and ownership details

Buyer's PAN and Aadhaar card If you have sold shares or mutual funds, keep the following documents ready: Consolidated capital gains statements for mutual funds

Profit and loss or capital gains statements from your broker Documents for interest and dividend income Income from sources other than salary or business should also be included while filing your return. To report such income correctly, keep the following documents handy:

Bank account statements

Interest certificates for fixed deposits and recurring deposits

TDS certificates issued by banks or financial institutions

Dividend statements from companies and mutual funds

Documents for house property or rental income Taxpayers earning rental income or claiming deductions related to a home loan should keep property-related records ready. Important documents include:

Details of rent received during the year

Rent agreement with the tenant

Tenant identification details, such as PAN and Aadhaar

Home loan interest certificate from the lender or bank

Municipal tax payment receipts Documents for claiming tax deductions Maintaining proof of eligible investments and expenses is essential for claiming deductions. Some commonly used documents include:

Investment proofs for tax-saving instruments such as PPF, ELSS, life insurance policies, and tuition fees

Health insurance premium receipts for deductions under Section 80D

Education loan interest certificates for claims under Section 80E

National Pension System (NPS) contribution statement Therefore, keeping all these documents ready before filing your ITR can make the filing process faster. It can reduce the chances of discrepancies, reporting errors, missed tax benefits, and unnecessary delays in refund processing.