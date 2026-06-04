ITR filing AY 2026-27: Essential documents you should keep ready for hassle-free return filing

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for AY 2026–27 is underway, and taxpayers must keep key financial documents ready before filing their returns. These documents are useful for reporting income, verifying taxes paid during the financial year, and claiming deductions and exemptions wherever applicable. Having the right paperwork ready can make the process smoother and help reduce the chances of errors or discrepancies.
Some of the key documents include PAN, Form 16, bank statements, capital gains statements, and investment proofs required for claiming deductions. These records help you accurately report your income, verify taxes already paid, and claim eligible tax benefits.
Here is a comprehensive list of the documents you should keep handy before filing your Income Tax Return (ITR).
Here is the list of common documents that taxpayers have to keep to file ITR, based on the nature of their income and deductions they want to claim.
If you are a salaried individual, keeping all employment-related documents in one place can make the ITR filing process much easier. Some of the key documents you may need include:
Those running a business, working as freelancers, or earning professional income should maintain proper records of their earnings and expenses throughout the year. Useful documents include:
Any transfer of capital assets during the year, whether it results in a profit or a loss, must be disclosed in the income tax return. Capital assets may include real estate, stocks, mutual funds, bonds, gold, or other investments.
Income from sources other than salary or business should also be included while filing your return. To report such income correctly, keep the following documents handy:
Taxpayers earning rental income or claiming deductions related to a home loan should keep property-related records ready. Important documents include:
Maintaining proof of eligible investments and expenses is essential for claiming deductions. Some commonly used documents include:
Therefore, keeping all these documents ready before filing your ITR can make the filing process faster. It can reduce the chances of discrepancies, reporting errors, missed tax benefits, and unnecessary delays in refund processing.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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