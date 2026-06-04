ITR filing AY 2026-27: Essential documents you should keep ready for hassle-free return filing

With the ITR filing season for AY 2026-27 in full swing, it is important to gather all the necessary documents before filing your return. Some of the key documents include PAN, Form 16, bank statements, capital gains statements, and investment proofs required for claiming deductions.

Sheetal Goel
Published4 Jun 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Documents you need to keep ready before filing your ITR (AI-Generated Image)
Documents you need to keep ready before filing your ITR (AI-Generated Image)

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for AY 2026–27 is underway, and taxpayers must keep key financial documents ready before filing their returns. These documents are useful for reporting income, verifying taxes paid during the financial year, and claiming deductions and exemptions wherever applicable. Having the right paperwork ready can make the process smoother and help reduce the chances of errors or discrepancies.

Some of the key documents include PAN, Form 16, bank statements, capital gains statements, and investment proofs required for claiming deductions. These records help you accurately report your income, verify taxes already paid, and claim eligible tax benefits.

Here is a comprehensive list of the documents you should keep handy before filing your Income Tax Return (ITR).

List of documents you should be ready to file ITR

Here is the list of common documents that taxpayers have to keep to file ITR, based on the nature of their income and deductions they want to claim.

  1. Form 16 – Helps salaried taxpayers report salary income correctly and verify the tax already deducted by the employer.
  2. Form 26AS – Provides a record of taxes credited against your PAN, including TDS, TCS, and advance tax payments.
  3. Annual Information Statement (AIS) – Contains details of various financial transactions such as interest income, dividends, securities transactions, and other reported income sources.
  4. Salary Slips – Provide a detailed breakup of salary components, allowances, deductions, and other employment-related payments.
  5. Bank Statements – Used to identify interest income, verify financial transactions, and reconcile income reported during the year.
  6. Investment and Deduction Proofs – Required to claim eligible tax deductions on investments, insurance premiums, and specified expenses under the Income Tax Act.
  7. Home Loan Statement – Helps calculate and claim tax benefits available on home loan interest and principal repayments.
  8. Rent Receipts – Serve as supporting documents for claiming House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption.
  9. Capital Gains Statements – Required for computing and reporting gains or losses arising from the sale of shares, mutual funds, property, or other capital assets.
  10. NRE/NRO Account Details – Useful for reporting interest income and other earnings received through overseas-linked bank accounts.
  11. Books of Accounts – Essential for individuals with business or professional income to determine taxable profits and maintain compliance with tax regulations.

Also Read | Don't file your ITR yet: Why 15 June is crucial for salaried taxpayers

Documents for salaried taxpayers

If you are a salaried individual, keeping all employment-related documents in one place can make the ITR filing process much easier. Some of the key documents you may need include:

  • Form 16 issued by your employer
  • Monthly salary slips for the financial year
  • Rent receipts and rental agreement for HRA claims; Landlord's PAN, if required under tax rules
  • Documents supporting exemptions claimed on allowances and benefits provided by the employer

Documents for self-employed individuals and business owners

Those running a business, working as freelancers, or earning professional income should maintain proper records of their earnings and expenses throughout the year. Useful documents include:

  • Invoices raised for clients or customers
  • Financial statements and accounting records
  • GST filings, wherever applicable
  • Advance tax payment receipts
  • Documents showing professional or business income

Documents for reporting capital gains

Any transfer of capital assets during the year, whether it results in a profit or a loss, must be disclosed in the income tax return. Capital assets may include real estate, stocks, mutual funds, bonds, gold, or other investments.

If you have sold a property, keep the following documents ready:

  • Purchase and sale agreements
  • Documents showing expenses incurred during the transfer
  • Property address and ownership details
  • Buyer's PAN and Aadhaar card

If you have sold shares or mutual funds, keep the following documents ready:

  • Consolidated capital gains statements for mutual funds
  • Profit and loss or capital gains statements from your broker

Documents for interest and dividend income

Income from sources other than salary or business should also be included while filing your return. To report such income correctly, keep the following documents handy:

  • Bank account statements
  • Interest certificates for fixed deposits and recurring deposits
  • TDS certificates issued by banks or financial institutions
  • Dividend statements from companies and mutual funds

Also Read | How repo rate cuts and hikes affect your EMIs, savings, and investments

Documents for house property or rental income

Taxpayers earning rental income or claiming deductions related to a home loan should keep property-related records ready. Important documents include:

  • Details of rent received during the year
  • Rent agreement with the tenant
  • Tenant identification details, such as PAN and Aadhaar
  • Home loan interest certificate from the lender or bank
  • Municipal tax payment receipts

Documents for claiming tax deductions

Maintaining proof of eligible investments and expenses is essential for claiming deductions. Some commonly used documents include:

  • Investment proofs for tax-saving instruments such as PPF, ELSS, life insurance policies, and tuition fees
  • Health insurance premium receipts for deductions under Section 80D
  • Education loan interest certificates for claims under Section 80E
  • National Pension System (NPS) contribution statement

Therefore, keeping all these documents ready before filing your ITR can make the filing process faster. It can reduce the chances of discrepancies, reporting errors, missed tax benefits, and unnecessary delays in refund processing.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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