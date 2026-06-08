ITR filing AY 2026-27: How to claim TDS refund while filing your income tax return

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is a way through which tax is collected in advance by deducting a certain amount from specified payments. The person making the payment deposits the deducted tax with the government on behalf of the recipient.
In some cases, the total TDS deducted during a financial year may exceed the taxpayer's actual tax liability. When this happens, the excess amount can be recovered by filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) and claiming a refund.
So, let's find out how you can claim a TDS refund in ITR and check the status as well.
A TDS refund becomes applicable when the amount of tax deducted from your income during a financial year is more than the tax you are actually required to pay. If your total taxable income is below the basic exemption limit and no tax is ultimately payable, then also you can claim a refund of the TDS deducted.
In such cases, the excess tax deposited with the government can be recovered by filing an ITR. After the Income Tax Department processes your return, the excess tax paid is refunded directly to your linked bank account.
TDS is deducted from several types of payments, including salary, dividend income, bank interest, professional fees, consultancy charges, contract payments, commission, brokerage, lottery winnings, and online gaming. This means that you receive such payments after tax is deducted. You can claim this deducted amount and get a refund by filing an ITR.
Follow these steps to claim a TDS refund while filing ITR.
First, check Form 26AS, which is linked to your PAN and available on the Income Tax portal. It shows all TDS deducted from your income and deposited against your PAN by different deductors.
This statement gives a complete summary of TDS on income, such as salary, interest, and other payments. It also includes details of any advance tax or self-assessment tax you have paid.
While filing your ITR, report all your income correctly and ensure TDS details match Form 26AS. The system will automatically compute whether any refund is due. If your total TDS is higher than your tax liability, the excess amount will be shown as a refund.
After filing, complete e-verification using Aadhaar OTP or other specified methods. Once e-verification gets approved, the refund is directly credited to your linked bank account.
Refund processing begins only after you complete e-verification of your ITR. Generally, it takes around 4–5 weeks for the refund to be credited to your bank account, depending on processing timelines.
To check your refund status, follow these steps:
A refund may fail if your PAN is inoperative and is not linked to your Aadhaar. Also, it can fail if your bank account is not pre-validated, the bank details do not match your PAN records, the IFSC code is incorrect, or the bank account mentioned in the ITR has been closed.
To avoid issues, ensure your PAN is linked with Aadhaar and your bank account details are correctly updated and validated.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.