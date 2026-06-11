ITR filing AY 2026-27: Know how to raise a rectification request to fix errors in your processed income tax return

After you file the income tax return (ITR), the Income Tax Department processes the return and issues an intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act.
This intimation provides the details reported by the taxpayer with the department's records and highlights any discrepancies in income, deductions, taxes paid, refunds, or tax liability. If you notice an error in this intimation, you can submit a rectification request through the e-filing portal.
So, let's find out in which cases you can raise a rectification request and the step-by-step process for doing so for AY 2026-27.
Rectification is a facility provided by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to correct errors that are visible from the records of a processed ITR.
A rectification request can be filed if a mistake is identified in an intimation issued under Section 143(1) by the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) or in an order passed under Section 154 by the Assessing Officer. This facility is available only for returns that have already been processed by the CPC.
The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to file three types of rectification requests on the e-filing portal, depending on the nature of the error.
This option can be used when the taxpayer has correctly reported income, deductions, or tax credits in the original return, but these details were not considered during processing.
For example, a valid deduction or TDS claim may have been omitted while processing the return.
This option is meant for correcting mistakes in the information reported in the return, such as showing income under the wrong head. The taxpayer can make changes in any other information, provided that these changes do not alter the gross total income and deductions.
However, taxpayers cannot use this facility to report a new source of income, claim additional deductions, or alter loss carry-forwards.
This can be used to correct errors related to TDS, TCS, advance tax, or self-assessment tax details. While making corrections, taxpayers cannot claim credits that are not part of the 26AS statement.
Taxpayers can update incorrect challan information, modify TDS/TCS details, or add eligible tax payments that were not considered earlier.
To submit a rectification request on the Income Tax e-filing portal, the taxpayer must be a registered user with a valid user ID and password.
The taxpayer should have received an intimation under Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, or Section 16(1) of the Wealth Tax Act from the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru.
Taxpayers who wish to use the services of an e-Return Intermediary (ERI) must first add the ERI through the “My ERI” facility on the e-filing portal. Similarly, registered ERIs must add the taxpayer as a client and ensure that their ERI status is active before filing a rectification request on the taxpayer's behalf.
Additionally, both taxpayers and ERIs must either have a valid and active Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) registered on the e-filing portal or generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) to authenticate the request.
Follow these steps to raise a rectification request on the e-filing portal.
Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal using your user ID and password.
Step 2: Navigate to Services, visit the rectification page, and click on “New Request.”
Step 3: Your PAN will be auto-filled. Select “Income Tax” and choose the relevant Assessment Year, and click Continue.
Step 4: Select the appropriate rectification request type.
Step 5: After successful e-verification, the rectification request will be submitted.
Step 6: A confirmation message will appear on the screen, and an acknowledgement will be sent to your registered email ID and mobile number.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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