ITR filing AY 2026-27: Step-by-step guide to check your income tax return status online

After filing your ITR, it is important to track its status to ensure it has been successfully verified and processed and that any eligible refund is issued without delay.

Here's everything you need to know about the ITR status service and how you can check the status of your filed return.

What is ITR Status service? The ITR Status service is an online feature available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal that allows taxpayers to track the progress of their filed income tax returns.

The facility is available to all taxpayers for returns filed against their Permanent Account Number (PAN). It can also be accessed by authorized signatories, e-Return Intermediaries (ERIs) and representative assessees for returns filed in those capacities.

Apart from displaying the current status of a return, the service allows users to download important documents, including the ITR-V acknowledgement, the uploaded JSON file (if the return was filed using the offline utility), the complete ITR form in PDF format and the intimation order issued after processing.

Users can also identify returns that are still awaiting verification, helping them complete any pending formalities on time.

Who can use this service? The facility is available through two modes:

Pre-login access, where taxpayers can check the status using their acknowledgement number and a registered mobile number.

Post-login access, where registered users can view all returns filed through their account after signing into the e-filing portal. What are requirements for checking ITR status? For pre-login access, taxpayers should have: At least one income tax return filed on the e-filing portal with a valid acknowledgement number.

A valid mobile number to receive an OTP. For post-login access, you must have: A registered account on the e-filing portal with a valid user ID and password.

At least one return filed through the portal. How to check ITR status without logging in? Taxpayers who want to verify the status of a filed return can use the pre-login option by following these steps:

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.

Select the Income Tax Return (ITR) Status option available on the homepage.

Enter the ITR acknowledgement number along with a valid mobile number.

Click Continue.

Enter the six-digit OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Submit the OTP to view the current status of the return. How to check ITR status after logging in? Taxpayers who log into the portal can access a more detailed view of all their filed returns.

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal using the registered credentials.

Navigate to the e-File, Income Tax Returns and View Filed Returns section.

View the complete list of returns filed under the account. From this page, users can download key documents, including:

ITR-V acknowledgement

Uploaded JSON file (for returns filed through the offline utility)

Complete ITR form in PDF format

Intimation order, where available The portal also provides a “View Details” option that displays the return's lifecycle and highlights any pending actions, such as e-verification.

What other features are available on portal? The post-login dashboard includes several tools that make return management easier.

Taxpayers can use the “Filter” option to search returns based on the Assessment Year or filing type. You can also export the list of filed returns into Excel format for future reference or record-keeping.

These features allow you to maintain a consolidated history of your filings without having to search for every document separately.

What is important PAN-related alert? While checking the status of a return, taxpayers whose PAN has become inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar may receive a portal alert.

The system informs such users that refunds cannot be issued while the PAN remains inoperative. The portal also provides a “Link Now” option, allowing users to complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking process after paying the applicable fee, wherever required.

Keeping PAN active and ensuring the return has been successfully verified are essential steps in avoiding delays in processing or refund issuance.