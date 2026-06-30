ITR filing AY 2026-27: Step-by-step guide to check your income tax return status online

After filing your ITR, it is important to track its status to ensure it has been successfully verified and processed and that any eligible refund is issued without delay.
Here's everything you need to know about the ITR status service and how you can check the status of your filed return.
The ITR Status service is an online feature available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal that allows taxpayers to track the progress of their filed income tax returns.
The facility is available to all taxpayers for returns filed against their Permanent Account Number (PAN). It can also be accessed by authorized signatories, e-Return Intermediaries (ERIs) and representative assessees for returns filed in those capacities.
Apart from displaying the current status of a return, the service allows users to download important documents, including the ITR-V acknowledgement, the uploaded JSON file (if the return was filed using the offline utility), the complete ITR form in PDF format and the intimation order issued after processing.
Users can also identify returns that are still awaiting verification, helping them complete any pending formalities on time.
The facility is available through two modes:
Taxpayers who want to verify the status of a filed return can use the pre-login option by following these steps:
Taxpayers who log into the portal can access a more detailed view of all their filed returns.
From this page, users can download key documents, including:
The portal also provides a “View Details” option that displays the return's lifecycle and highlights any pending actions, such as e-verification.
The post-login dashboard includes several tools that make return management easier.
Taxpayers can use the “Filter” option to search returns based on the Assessment Year or filing type. You can also export the list of filed returns into Excel format for future reference or record-keeping.
These features allow you to maintain a consolidated history of your filings without having to search for every document separately.
While checking the status of a return, taxpayers whose PAN has become inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar may receive a portal alert.
The system informs such users that refunds cannot be issued while the PAN remains inoperative. The portal also provides a “Link Now” option, allowing users to complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking process after paying the applicable fee, wherever required.
Keeping PAN active and ensuring the return has been successfully verified are essential steps in avoiding delays in processing or refund issuance.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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