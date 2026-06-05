ITR filing AY 2026-27: Which ITR form should you file to avoid tax notices?

Filing an Income Tax Return starts with selecting the right ITR form based on your annual income, sources of income and taxpayer category. There are seven ITR forms, and selecting the right one is essential to avoid errors and remain compliant with tax regulations.
Let's look at the seven ITR forms and find the one that's right for you.
The applicable ITR form depends on the taxpayer's income sources and tax category.
ITR-1 (Sahaj): Resident individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property, pension, or other specified sources.
ITR-2: Individuals and HUFs with capital gains, multiple house properties, foreign assets/income, or total income above ₹50 lakh, but no business income.
ITR-3: Individuals and HUFs earning income from a business or profession, including partners in partnership firms.
ITR-4 (Sugam): Resident individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLPs) opting for the presumptive taxation scheme with income up to ₹50 lakh.
ITR-5: Partnership firms, LLPs, AOPs, BOIs and other similar entities.
ITR-6: Companies, except those claiming exemption for charitable or religious purposes under Section 11.
ITR-7: Charitable and religious trusts, political parties, educational institutions, hospitals and other entities claiming exemptions under specific provisions of the Income Tax Act.
The eligibility requirements for different ITR forms are explained below.
ITR-5 is meant for entities such as partnership firms, LLPs, Associations of Persons (AOPs), Bodies of Individuals (BOIs), and other similar organizations. It cannot be used by taxpayers who are required to file ITR-7.
ITR-6 is applicable to companies that are required to file income tax returns in India. However, companies claiming exemption under Section 11 for income from property held for charitable or religious purposes cannot file ITR-6 and must use ITR-7 instead.
ITR-7 is meant for charitable and religious trusts, political parties, educational institutions, hospitals, research associations, business trusts, investment funds, and other specified entities that are required to file returns under Sections 139(4A) to 139(4F) of the Income Tax Act.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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