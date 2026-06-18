ITR filing AY 2026-27: Why first-time taxpayers are making more return filing mistakes than ever?

With the ongoing ITR filing season, first-time taxpayers are among those most likely to make errors. The Indian income tax system has undergone significant changes in recent years, particularly with the introduction and expansion of the new tax regime and the implementation of the New Income Tax Act, 2025.

As a result, many first-time filers rely on assumptions or outdated information, which often leads to costly mistakes. Here's what an expert has to say on this.

Key tax filing mistakes first-time taxpayers must watch out for According to Mrinal Mehta, Joint Secretary at Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS), “This season has drawn a large wave of first-time taxpayers — younger salaried earners, gig workers and new investors — and the errors are multiplying mainly because the framework around them has changed faster than their awareness has.”

Confusion around the new tax regime One of the biggest challenges is understanding the new tax regime, which is the default system for most taxpayers.

Mehta explained that “The biggest source of confusion is the new tax regime, which is now the default. With the Section 87A rebate making income up to ₹12 lakh effectively tax-free for FY 2025-26, many first-timers wrongly assume that no tax payable means no need to file. The obligation to file is independent of the tax liability — and skipping it costs them refunds and a clean compliance trail.”

This misconception that zero tax liability means no obligation to file an income tax return is a critical misunderstanding. The obligation to file an income tax return is independent of tax liability. Even if no tax is due, filing is still required based on income sources, deductions or financial activity. Skipping filing can result in missed refunds and the absence of a proper compliance record.

Errors in selecting the correct ITR form Another common mistake is choosing the wrong income tax return form.

“Form selection is the second trap. Even small capital gains can make ITR-1 invalid, yet many salaried first-timers continue with the simpler form and end up with a defective return,” Mehta said.

The trap of choosing the wrong ITR form is particularly relevant for salaried taxpayers who have started investing in mutual funds or equities. Even minor capital gains can change the applicable ITR form, and incorrect selection may require correction or re-filing, thereby delaying the entire process.

Over-reliance on pre-filled tax data With digital filing becoming more advanced through the e-filing portal, taxpayers now receive pre-filled data through AIS (Annual Information Statement), TIS (Taxpayer Information Summary) and Form 26AS. However, this convenience can also lead to major filing errors.

Mehta highlighted that, “Taxpayers treat AIS, TIS and Form 26AS as final, without reconciling savings interest, dividends or capital gains — and any mismatch can trigger an automated scrutiny notice within weeks.”

Taxpayers are expected to cross-check these details with their own financial records. Any mismatch in reporting can result in automated notices or scrutiny shortly after filing.

Policy confusion due to upcoming law changes Adding to the confusion is the discussion around upcoming tax law changes.

“Add the noise around the new Income Tax Act, 2025 — which applies from FY 2026-27, not these returns — and the confusion deepens,” he said.

Many taxpayers mistakenly assume that the New Income Tax Act already applies for this year's filing, leading to unnecessary confusion or incorrect assumptions.

In reality, the new law will apply to income earned from FY 2026-27 onwards. The current ITR filing season relates to income earned in FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) and is governed by the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

Also Read | Why salaried taxpayers should not file ITR without Form 16 | Explained

Expert advice for first-time filers To avoid these common errors, first-time taxpayers are advised to adopt a careful and structured approach to filing.

Mehta suggests: “Don’t rush on day one, reconcile every figure against your own records, compare both regimes before choosing, and e-verify within 30 days — an unverified return is treated as never filed.”

This simple discipline can significantly reduce errors, prevent notices and ensure smoother processing of returns.