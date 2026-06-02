ITR filing AY 2026-27: Why salaried taxpayers should wait until 15 June before filing returns

With the income tax return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 now underway, salaried taxpayers are generally advised not to file their returns before 15 June. The primary reason is that employers are required to issue Form 16 by this date, making the filing process significantly easier and more accurate.

If you are a salaried individual planning to file your ITR, understanding the importance of Form 16 can help you avoid mistakes and delays.

What is Form 16? Form 16 is a certificate issued by an employer that contains details of the tax deducted at source (TDS) from an employee's salary during a financial year.

It is one of the most important documents for salaried taxpayers as it helps verify the TDS deducted by the employer and enables accurate filing of income tax returns. Employees can usually download Form 16 from their employer's HR or payroll portal once it has been issued.

Form 16 consists of two parts: Part A contains basic information, including the names and addresses of the employer and the employee, their PAN details, and information on TDS deposited with the government.

Part B provides a detailed salary and tax computation. It includes gross salary received during the financial year, exempt allowances claimed, taxable income considered for TDS deduction, and the estimated tax liability.

The current filing season relates to AY 2026-27 and covers income earned during FY 2025-26, that is, from 1 April 2025, to 31 March 2026.

Why is 15 June important? Under income tax rules, employers are required to issue Form 16 by 15 June following the end of the financial year.

For income earned during FY 2025-26, employers must provide Form 16 by 15 June 2026.

This is why salaried taxpayers are generally advised to wait until this date before filing their returns. Once Form 16 is available, taxpayers can prepare and file their ITR with greater accuracy.

Why should you not file your ITR before receiving Form 16? Technically, taxpayers can file their income tax returns without Form 16. However, doing so increases the likelihood of reporting errors.

Form 16 contains information already reconciled by the employer, including salary income, tax deductions, exemptions, allowances, and TDS deposited with the government.

Filing a return before receiving Form 16 may lead to mismatches between the income reported in the ITR and the information available with the Income Tax Department.

Such discrepancies can result in notices, refund delays, or the need to file a revised return later.

Who gets Form 16 from the employer? Employers are required to issue Form 16 to employees whose salary is subject to TDS.

Therefore, salaried individuals whose income exceeds the applicable tax threshold and from whose salary TDS has been deducted are eligible to receive Form 16.

If you changed jobs during the financial year, you should obtain Form 16 from each employer, as TDS would have been deducted and deposited separately.

Who does not get Form 16 from the employer? Employees whose salary income is not taxable or whose employer has not deducted any TDS are generally not entitled to receive Form 16.

Since Form 16 is essentially a certificate of tax deducted at source, employers are not legally required to issue it when no tax has been deducted.

What if you do not receive Form 16 by 15 June? If your employer has deducted TDS but has not issued Form 16 by the due date, you should contact the HR or payroll department and request the document.

In case of delays, taxpayers can still file their ITR using documents such as Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), salary slips, bank statements, and investment proofs.

However, having Form 16 simplifies the filing process and reduces the risk of errors.

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Note: The current ITR filing season is governed by the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The Income Tax Act, 2025, came into effect on 1 April 2026 and will apply from Tax Year 2026-27 onwards. Under the new law, Form 16 has been renamed Form 130.

As a result, from the next filing cycle onwards, eligible employees are expected to receive Form 130 from their employers instead of Form 16.