ITR filing AY 2026-27: Why thousands of early ITR filers may need to revise their returns

A growing number of taxpayers are revising their ITR after filing, as the tax department's increasingly comprehensive data collection systems reveal income and transactions that may have been missed during the initial filing process.
According to Mrinal Mehta, Joint Secretary at the Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS), the growing number of revised returns is largely driven by the continuous updating of taxpayer information in the reporting systems.
So, let's take a look at why more taxpayers are revising their returns, the deadlines for filing a revised return, and the steps you can take to avoid the need for corrections.
The AIS is one of the most important comprehensive documents for taxpayers, providing a consolidated snapshot of income and financial transactions reported by various institutions.
However, since information is continuously updated by reporting entities, taxpayers who file their returns early may later find that additional entries have been added to their records.
"The rise in revised returns is, in large measure, a by-product of how comprehensively the tax department now captures financial data.
The Annual Information Statement (AIS) today reflects salary, interest, dividends, mutual fund and securities transactions, property dealings, foreign remittances and high-value spends — much of it reported by third parties and updated well after the year ends.
A taxpayer who files early, relying on a partially populated AIS, often discovers fresh entries once banks and employers complete their fourth-quarter TDS filings. A revised return then becomes the natural consequence," Mehta said.
Mehta noted that the issue is compounded by the evolving nature of tax information statements and the growing use of technology-driven scrutiny by the Income Tax Department.
“Two structural factors compound this. First, the AIS and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) are dynamic, not static — figures can change even after a return is filed.
Second, faceless, analytics-driven scrutiny now flags even small mismatches automatically, so taxpayers prefer to correct proactively rather than wait for a notice.”
The tax department's data analytics systems are now capable of identifying discrepancies between taxpayer disclosures and information received from third-party sources with greater accuracy.
As a result, even relatively small mismatches can attract scrutiny, prompting many taxpayers to revise their returns voluntarily before any notice is issued.
Taxpayers should also be mindful of the deadlines available for correcting errors through revised or updated returns.
Mehta mentioned that “It is worth remembering that for AY 2026-27, returns remain governed by the Income Tax Act, 1961, even though the Income Tax Act, 2025 takes effect from 1 April 2026.
A revised return can be filed under Section 139(5) up to 31 December 2026, or before the assessment is completed, whichever is earlier. The Finance Bill, 2026 proposes extending this window to 31 March 2027, with a fee for revisions made after December. Once that window closes, Section 139(8A) still permits an updated return within 48 months — but with additional tax.”
The proposed extension under the Finance Bill, 2026 is expected to offer taxpayers more time to rectify genuine omissions and reporting mistakes. However, tax experts caution that updated returns filed after the prescribed period could attract additional tax liability.
While the law provides opportunities to revise returns, experts continue to advise taxpayers to focus on filing accurate returns in the first instance.
“Avoid premature filing. Reconcile the AIS, TIS and Form 26AS against your own records — Form 16, bank and broker statements, interest and capital-gains certificates — before submitting, and use the 'Report Incorrect Information' facility for genuine errors. Filing once, accurately, is far better than repeated revisions, which only invite delays and fresh mismatches.” he said.
Professionals recommend that taxpayers, especially those with multiple income streams, investment transactions, foreign remittances, or capital gains, carefully compare official tax records with their own documents before filing. Such reconciliation can help prevent omissions, reduce the need for revised returns, and minimise the risk of future scrutiny.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations. The views and opinions expressed above are solely those of the expert and do not reflect the views of Mint.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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