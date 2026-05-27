ITR filing AY 2026-27: You could legally reduce tax on half your earnings — Here’s who is eligible

For many self-employed professionals, such as freelancer, doctors, CAs, Section 44ADA can make tax filing much simpler. Instead of maintaining detailed expense records and lengthy account books, this rule allows them to treat a huge chunk of their income as profit, cutting paperwork and, helping reduce taxable income legally.
Section 44ADA is a provision in the Indian Income Tax Act that provides a simplified tax calculation scheme for small self-employed professionals. Under this rule, the government assumes 50% of your total earnings are profit and the remaining 50% are expenses related to work.
It simplifies tax filing, reduces paperwork, eliminates the need for maintaining detailed books of accounts in many cases, and enables professionals to save tax within the legal framework.
Small self-employed professionals - doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, engineers, architects, interior designers and technical consultants. It also includes creative professionals such as actors, singers, directors, cameramen, music directors, writers, lyricists, editors and costume designers - are allowed to file tax under Section 44ADA
The scheme can be used by individual professionals and partnership firms. But it cannot be used by Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs).
Under this scheme, the government presumes that 50% of your income goes toward professional expenses such as office rent, internet charges, travel, employee salaries and other business-related costs.
Consider Dr Arun, a doctor running a private practice, with an annual income of around ₹60 lakh. He spends nearly ₹25 lakh on clinic rent, medical equipment, vaccines, staff salaries, travel and other professional expenses.
Under the regular taxation system, his taxable income is calculated after deducting actual expenses from total earnings. So, if his income is ₹60 lakh and eligible expenses are ₹25 lakh, his taxable income would come to ₹35 lakh.
However, under Section 44ADA, there is no need to maintain detailed expense records. The government automatically assumes that 50% of the professional income has been spent on business-related costs. In Dr Arun’s case, presumed expenses would be ₹30 lakh, bringing his taxable income down to just ₹30 lakh.
Freelancers are required to file either ITR-3 or ITR-4 and pay tax at applicable tax slab rates. However, freelancers have the option to opt for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44ADA and declare at least 50% of their total receipts as taxable income under the head “Income From Business & Profession,” according to ClearTax.
Under Section 194J of the Income Tax Act, payments made to freelances and professionals for specified services are subject to 10% TDS. However, the TDS deducted can be claimed as credit against the tax liability or as a TDS refund if there is zero tax liability during filing ITR.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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