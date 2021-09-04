ITR filing: Can I set off stock market losses against my salary?

Whether the same would be taxed as business income or capital gains would depend on various factors like average holding period of the investments, source of money invested, the volume of the transactions, the intention behind making the investments etc. It can only be decided on the basis of the facts of each case. Intraday transactions (where the transactions are squared up without actual delivery) in shares are treated as a speculative transaction and any loss if incurred on intraday transactions can only be adjusted against any other speculative transaction whether on commodity or on shares.