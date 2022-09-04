ITR filing: Can taxpayers correct income tax return filed in previous fiscals?

ITR filing: Due date for non-audited income tax return (ITR) filing has gone and those who failed to file their ITR by the given due date, they need to file their return by last date of ITR filing i.e. 31st December 2022. While filing this year's ITR, some taxpayers may come across some financial information that should have been a part of their previous ITRs. For such taxpayers, the central government introduced Income Tax Return - Updated (ITR-U), which enables a taxpayer to comply with their tax responsibilities without getting into hassles of the law. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made an announcement in this regard while presenting the union budget in February 2022.

