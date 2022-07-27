ITR filing: Can you set off losses in stocks to reduce your tax liability?2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:24 AM IST
The deadline for the last date for filing income tax return (ITR) is just four days away
No one invests in stocks for losses, the main purpose is how to grow money to beat the inflation rate which may otherwise be not possible in traditional ways of investments. However, profits have certain risks associated with it. Though these risks cannot be avoided, but you can maximise your income by setting off losses while calculating your income tax liability. Taxpayers can reduce their tax liability if they have incurred losses during the financial year by setting them off with other income.