ITR filing: Can you set off losses in stocks to reduce your tax liability?

We can understand that by converting a part of your investment losses into tax offsets, tax loss harvesting can help you transform financial losses into gains. You can make up for profits made by selling certain shares at a loss by selling other equities at a profit. Due to this, you will only owe taxes based on your net profit, which is the product of your gains minus your losses. Using tax-loss harvesting, you can reduce your tax obligation by tracking losses and offsetting profits in any other instrument. In order to utilize tax-loss harvesting effectively, underperforming funds need to be removed from the portfolio and solid funds need to be kept. When it comes to reducing a company's tax burden, tax harvesting is one of the best strategies.