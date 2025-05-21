Capital gains on equities: Here's all you need to know when filing tax returns this year
Shipra Singh 6 min read 21 May 2025, 06:31 PM IST
SummaryThere are several changes in the way capital gains from stocks and equity mutual funds in FY25 are to be reported. Mint's handy guide will help you sail through.
There are some changes in filing income tax returns for capital gains on listed equities this year. Capital gains from stocks and equity mutual funds in financial year 2024-25 can now also be filed in ITR-1 in some cases. The filing process is also simpler in ITR-1 as only net gains need to be reported, not the details of each transaction.
