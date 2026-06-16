ITR filing: Confused between Form 16 Part A and Part B? Here's what they reveal about your salary and taxes

Form 16, divided into Part A and Part B, is essential for salaried employees to prove tax deductions from their salary. Part A details employer and employee information, while Part B gives a detailed salary breakdown. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated16 Jun 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Form 16 Explained: Your Guide to TDS Certificates for Tax Filing
Form 16 Explained: Your Guide to TDS Certificates for Tax Filing

Form 16 is a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued by an employer to salaried employees. It consists of two parts—Part A and Part B—both of which are important for income tax return (ITR) filing. Here's look what each part reveal about your salary and taxes.

What is Form 16?

Form 16 is a crucial Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued by employers to salaried employees in India. It serves as official proof that tax has been deducted from your salary and deposited with the Income Tax Department.

Why is Form 16 important?

It is a crucial document, which is needed while filing your taxes

Form 16 serves as a comprehensive statement of an employee's salary earnings and the tax deducted at source during a financial year, making it easier to verify tax details and file income tax returns.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: Who will issue Form 16 if you switched jobs last year

What are the difference between Part A and Part B?

Part A provides details of the employer and employee, PAN/TAN information, the amount of TDS deducted from salary, and quarterly records of tax deposited with the Income Tax Department.

Details:

  • Employer's name, address, PAN and TAN
  • Employee's PAN
  • Period of employment
  • Quarter-wise summary of TDS deducted and deposited
  • Challan details of tax deposited with the government

Part B contains a detailed breakup of the employee's salary income paid during a financial year, allowances and perquisites received during the financial year, deductions claimed under provisions such as Sections 80C and 80D, taxable income, tax payable, and any eligible rebates or reliefs.

Details:

  • Gross salary (including all allowances and perquisites)
  • Exempt allowances under section 10 (reduced from gross salary)
  • Income other than salary declared for TDS deduction purpose.
  • Deductions under chapter VI-A
  • Total taxable income offered for TDS deduction
  • Estimated tax liability (tax, surcharge, cess and rebate is calculated separately as applicable)
  • Relief under section 89.

The employer is required to verify the details in both Part A and Part B before issuing the certificate.

When Form 16 is not required?

If no TDS has been deducted from an employee's salary, the employer is generally not obligated to issue Form 16.

However, many organisations still provide the certificate as a matter of good practice. Apart from serving as a summary of an employee's annual earnings, Form 16 is also widely used as proof of income for purposes such as loan applications, visa processing and financial documentation

Also Read | Got your Form 16 from employer? Here's what you should check before filing ITR

What happen if you change jobs?

In case you change job during a financial year, the employers of both the organisations are supposed to issue Form 16 for the period they worked with them.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

Form 16TDSTaxpayers
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceITR filing: Confused between Form 16 Part A and Part B? Here's what they reveal about your salary and taxes
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.