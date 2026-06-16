ITR filing: Confused between Form 16 Part A and Part B? Here's what they reveal about your salary and taxes

Form 16 is a Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued by an employer to salaried employees. It consists of two parts—Part A and Part B—both of which are important for income tax return (ITR) filing. Here's look what each part reveal about your salary and taxes.
Form 16 is a crucial Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate issued by employers to salaried employees in India. It serves as official proof that tax has been deducted from your salary and deposited with the Income Tax Department.
It is a crucial document, which is needed while filing your taxes
Form 16 serves as a comprehensive statement of an employee's salary earnings and the tax deducted at source during a financial year, making it easier to verify tax details and file income tax returns.
Part A provides details of the employer and employee, PAN/TAN information, the amount of TDS deducted from salary, and quarterly records of tax deposited with the Income Tax Department.
Part B contains a detailed breakup of the employee's salary income paid during a financial year, allowances and perquisites received during the financial year, deductions claimed under provisions such as Sections 80C and 80D, taxable income, tax payable, and any eligible rebates or reliefs.
The employer is required to verify the details in both Part A and Part B before issuing the certificate.
If no TDS has been deducted from an employee's salary, the employer is generally not obligated to issue Form 16.
However, many organisations still provide the certificate as a matter of good practice. Apart from serving as a summary of an employee's annual earnings, Form 16 is also widely used as proof of income for purposes such as loan applications, visa processing and financial documentation
In case you change job during a financial year, the employers of both the organisations are supposed to issue Form 16 for the period they worked with them.
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