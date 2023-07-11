ITR filing crosses 2 crore mark 9 days earlier than last year in AY 23-241 min read 11 Jul 2023, 01:56 PM IST
In a significant milestone, more than 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY2023-24 were successfully filed till 11 July. This time, the milestone mark was achieved by the IT department nine days earlier than previous year.
It also encouraged people to file their ITR on time. “We urge those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort," said the tweet.