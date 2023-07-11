comScore
In a significant milestone, more than 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY2023-24 were successfully filed till 11 July. This time, the milestone mark was achieved by the IT department nine days earlier than previous year.

Last year, 2 crore ITRs were filed till 20th July. As the last date to file ITR inches close, income tax payers are advised to file their ITR soon to avoid last minute hassle.

“We are happy to inform that over 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till 11th of July this year as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till 20th of July last year. Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort," informed the Income Tax department in a tweet from its official account.

It also encouraged people to file their ITR on time. “We urge those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. Our taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year, and we appreciate the effort," said the tweet.

