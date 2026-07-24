ITR filing deadline 2026: 5 income tax penalties every taxpayer must know for AY 2026-27

Five income tax penalties applicable for AY 2026-27 include late Income Tax Return filing fees, revised return charges and misreporting penalties. Here's why filing your ITR before 31 helps avoid fines, delays and tax notices.

Shivam Shukla
Published24 Jul 2026, 07:30 AM IST
ITR filing deadline 2026: 5 income tax penalties taxpayers should know before filing returns by July 31
ITR filing deadline 2026: 5 income tax penalties taxpayers should know before filing returns by July 31

Have you filed your income tax return and successfully e-verified it? If not, do you know that delaying your filing past 31 July can result in several penalties and tax compliance-related complications?

Any delays, omissions, errors, incorrect disclosures or non-compliance can result in additional financial liabilities, including fees, interest or penalties.

Key penalties all taxpayers should be aware of

Income tax authorities have shared different consequences for various defaults or irregularities in tax filing.

Also Read | e-Pay Tax facility: How to pay income tax online using 5 payment modes

Some of the consequences pertain to fixed charges, whereas others are linked to the amount of taxes involved.

Five types of Income Tax penalties

Default

Relevant Provision

Possible Consequence

Filing ITR after the due dateSection 234FLate fee up to 5,000 ( 1,000 if total income does not exceed 5 lakh)
Delayed revised returnSection 234-I 1,000 or 5,000, depending on income
Under-reporting or misreporting incomeSection 270APenalty of 50% to 200% of the tax payable
Receiving 2 lakh or more in cash in violation of rulesSections 269ST & 271DAPenalty equal to the amount received
Failure to pay self-assessment taxSections 140A & 221Penalty up to the outstanding tax amount

Note: The consequences discussed above are for instructional purposes only. For proper case-to-case ramifications, consult a certified tax professional and a qualified advocate.

Focus on filing early to avoid last-minute technical glitches

With just a week left before the final deadline, this is the opportune time for all taxpayers to file their tax returns to avoid penalties, unwelcome notices, compliance checks and stress later.

Early filing can give taxpayers time to carefully review their returns for errors and omissions that might have crept in unintentionally. If the deadline is missed, it opens the door to deeper scrutiny from tax authorities, delayed refunds and other problems.

The Income Tax Department, through a recent post on its official X handle, has also encouraged taxpayers to complete the process well before the due date.

In the post, the IT Department wrote, “3 Crore+ ITRs have already been filed for AY 2026-27, with 15 lakh+ ITRs filed yesterday alone! Don't wait for the deadline rush.”

On-time, accurate ITR filing is one of the simplest ways to stay compliant with tax laws. Understanding applicable legal provisions and knowing the penalties for common defaults can help taxpayers avoid avoidable costs and ensure a smoother filing experience.

Also Read | Cash deposits below ₹10 lakh can still attract an Income Tax notice. Here's why

To file your tax returns correctly, seek professional guidance and submit your returns well in advance of the last day.

Tax ReturnsIncome Tax ReturnPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Refund
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