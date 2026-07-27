ITR filing deadline 2026: Only 5 days left till 31 July — Key things taxpayers must know

Taxpayers filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 have just five days left to meet the 31 July deadline. Experts urge immediate action, warning that last-minute filing increases risk of mistakes and delays in e‑verification.

Salaried individuals, stock market investors, pensioners and those without any business or professional income should file and verify their returns now to ensure accurate compliance with tax authorities.

At a glance: ITR due dates for AY 2026-27

Category of Taxpayer Due Date Salaried employees, pensioners, investors (ITR-1/ITR-2) July 31, 2026 Business/professional income (non-audit cases) August 31, 2026 Audit cases, companies and other specified taxpayers As per applicable provisions

Here are the six key aspects that all taxpayers should know when filing their tax returns as we run up to the last date of 31 July.

6 key aspects all taxpayers should keep in mind 1. 31 July is not the deadline for everyone The 31 July deadline mainly applies to taxpayers filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 forms, including salaried employees, pensioners, investors and individuals without business or professional income.

However, taxpayers with non-audit business or professional income can file their returns by 31 August, while audit cases and companies have separate due dates under the Income-tax Act.

2. Over 3.92 crore returns have already been filed As of 25 July, the Income Tax Department reported encouraging tax filing numbers.

Filing Status Number Details Returns filed 3.92 crore+ Returns verified 3.68 crore Returns processed 2.33 crore

3. All returns will be filed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 To end all confusion and disputes surrounding this issue, it is clear that although the Income-tax Act, 2025, came into force on 1 April, it applies only to Tax Year 2026-27 onwards. For the current filing period of AY 2026-27, the Income Tax Act, 2025, is not applicable. As the AY 2026-27 relates to income earned during FY 2025-26, taxpayers will continue to calculate and file their returns under the Income-tax Act, 1961.

4. You are only required to file one ITR The introduction of the new tax law has also created confusion among many taxpayers about how many tax returns they are supposed to file. To bring complete clarity on this, do note that you are only required to file one Income Tax Return for AY 2026-27. No separate return, filing form or income tax return document is required to be submitted under the new Income Tax Act, 2025, as this will be applicable from tax year 2026-27.

5. Don't forget to verify your return to ensure process completion Filing an income tax return is only half of the process. The successful income tax return submission is to be completed. An ITR becomes valid only after its completion and verification through Aadhaar-enabled OTP, net banking, bank account EVC, Demat account EVC or other similar approved methods.

6. Complete these before 31 July Below is the final checklist that all taxpayers must adhere to in order to ensure proper compliance and timely submission of their tax returns.

Final checklist Purpose Match Form 16, AIS and Form 26AS Ensure accurate reporting Verify bank account and TDS details Avoid refund delays Report all eligible income correctly Stay compliant with tax authorities Claim deductions and exemptions Optimise tax savings File and e-verify your return Make the ITR valid