ITR filing deadline 2026: Over 4.1 crore returns filed so far; experts advise taxpayers not to wait for an extension

With just four days to go before the 31 July deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs), many taxpayers are yet to file and e-verify their returns.
Some are hoping the government will extend the due date, as it has in earlier years. For instance, in FY 2024-25, the deadline for filing tax returns was pushed to 15 September 2025 from the usual 31 July. This year, however, tax experts say the chances of another extension are slim, given the momentum in filings.
According to the Income Tax Department's official e-filing portal, filing activity is progressing swiftly. As of 26 July, the portal reported:
Note: To check for the latest filing details, refer to the official website of the Income Tax at: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/success-enablers
Experts point out that the compliance calendar has already been structured to reduce pressure on taxpayers. Certain reporting requirements have been staggered, while business and professional taxpayers have separate due dates, considering the complexity of their returns.
This restructuring of the compliance calendar has significantly reduced the overall burden. As a result, extending the last date seems unlikely.
Particulars
Numbers
|Individual registered users
|14,08,22,734
|Returns filed (AY 2026-27) latest data on income tax website
|4,10,94,215
|Returns verified
|3,85,92,086
|ITRs processed
|2,33,77,962
|Last updated
|26 July 2026
CA Shivangi Chopra said, "Last date should not be extended, as the compliance burden was already reduced by deferring partial compliance to August. Therefore, no extension is expected. Neither should be expected."
Echoing a similar view, CA Sahil Kushwaha, Senior Manager, Direct Taxation, S K Patodia & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, added, "The possibility of an extension appears relatively low this year as the different due dates have been set for business/profession, recognising that those returns are more detailed and take longer to prepare. Though the Income Tax Department has made ITR forms and JSON Schema available in May 2026, the income tax portal is working smoothly except for occasional glitches. Thus, given the low likelihood, it is better to file the ITR on time to avoid late-filing fees, interest, and the loss of certain tax benefits, such as carrying forward eligible losses to future years."
As the tax experts said, waiting for a possible extension now can be risky. It is wise to ensure you comply, file and e-verify your tax returns within the stipulated time. 31 July remains the last date for filing returns for all eligible taxpayers.
Delaying the filing, hoping for a last-minute extension, could expose taxpayers to late fees and interest and the loss of important tax benefits available only through timely filing.
Hence, rather than believing in any speculation or having hopes of a last-minute extension of the last date, all taxpayers who haven't filed their income tax returns should do so in the remaining four days.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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