ITR filing deadline 2026: Over 4.1 crore returns filed so far; experts advise taxpayers not to wait for an extension

With just four days to go before the 31 July deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs), many taxpayers are yet to file and e-verify their returns.

Some are hoping the government will extend the due date, as it has in earlier years. For instance, in FY 2024-25, the deadline for filing tax returns was pushed to 15 September 2025 from the usual 31 July. This year, however, tax experts say the chances of another extension are slim, given the momentum in filings.

Latest tax filing statistics According to the Income Tax Department's official e-filing portal, filing activity is progressing swiftly. As of 26 July, the portal reported:

41,094,215 returns filed for AY 2026-27

38,592,086 returns verified

23,377,962 ITRs processed

Over 14.08 crore individual users Note: To check for the latest filing details, refer to the official website of the Income Tax at: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/success-enablers

Why experts say an extension is unlikely this time Experts point out that the compliance calendar has already been structured to reduce pressure on taxpayers. Certain reporting requirements have been staggered, while business and professional taxpayers have separate due dates, considering the complexity of their returns.

This restructuring of the compliance calendar has significantly reduced the overall burden. As a result, extending the last date seems unlikely.

Key filing snapshot (latest data as per official website)

Particulars Numbers Individual registered users 14,08,22,734 Returns filed (AY 2026-27) latest data on income tax website 4,10,94,215 Returns verified 3,85,92,086 ITRs processed 2,33,77,962 Last updated 26 July 2026

CA Shivangi Chopra said, "Last date should not be extended, as the compliance burden was already reduced by deferring partial compliance to August. Therefore, no extension is expected. Neither should be expected."

Echoing a similar view, CA Sahil Kushwaha, Senior Manager, Direct Taxation, S K Patodia & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, added, "The possibility of an extension appears relatively low this year as the different due dates have been set for business/profession, recognising that those returns are more detailed and take longer to prepare. Though the Income Tax Department has made ITR forms and JSON Schema available in May 2026, the income tax portal is working smoothly except for occasional glitches. Thus, given the low likelihood, it is better to file the ITR on time to avoid late-filing fees, interest, and the loss of certain tax benefits, such as carrying forward eligible losses to future years."

Should taxpayers still wait As the tax experts said, waiting for a possible extension now can be risky. It is wise to ensure you comply, file and e-verify your tax returns within the stipulated time. 31 July remains the last date for filing returns for all eligible taxpayers.

Delaying the filing, hoping for a last-minute extension, could expose taxpayers to late fees and interest and the loss of important tax benefits available only through timely filing.