ITR filing deadline August 31 today: What happens if you miss the deadline? Know belated return and late fee rules

August 31 is the income tax return filing deadline for taxpayers covered under the non-audit category for assessment year (AY) 2026-27. This includes eligible taxpayers with business or professional income who are required to file their returns by this date. For those who have not yet filed, today is the last opportunity to submit the return within the original due date.
But missing August 31 does not mean that taxpayers lose the opportunity to file their return altogether. The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to file a belated return after the original due date, subject to the applicable provisions. However, late filing can have financial and tax consequences, including a late-filing fee and interest where applicable, while the timing of filing can also matter for carrying forward certain losses.
The August 31 deadline applies to non-audit cases for AY 2026-27. The Income Tax Department has separately specified August 31, 2026 as the due date for filing ITR-4 for eligible taxpayers.
ITR-3 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) having income under the head “Profits or Gains of Business or Profession” who are not eligible to file ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4.
ITR-4, or Sugam, can be used by eligible resident individuals, HUFs and resident firms other than LLPs with total income up to ₹50 lakh where income from business or profession is computed on a presumptive basis under sections 44AD, 44ADA or 44AE, subject to the conditions prescribed by the department.
Taxpayers who do not file their return by the original due date can still file a belated return under Section 139(4). For AY 2026-27, the Income Tax Department says a belated return can be furnished on or before December 31, 2026, or before completion of the assessment, whichever is earlier.
However, filing a belated return can attract a late-filing fee under Section 234F. The department states that the fee is ₹1,000 where total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh and ₹5,000 in all other cases.
The Income Tax Department also states that taxpayers filing after the due date may have to pay interest on their tax liability, if any.
So, missing August 31 does not close the window for filing the AY 2026-27 return. But the taxpayer moves from an original return to a belated return and may have to pay the applicable late-filing fee and interest.
There can also be an impact on the carry-forward of certain losses. The Income Tax Department states that a loss return has to be furnished within the prescribed due date under Section 139(1) for the relevant losses to be carried forward. Its guidance specifically states this requirement for capital losses and business losses.
For taxpayers covered by the August 31 deadline, therefore, filing by the due date avoids the consequences associated with filing a belated return.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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