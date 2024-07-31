ITR filing deadline ends today, hurry taxpayers if you have still not done the same — All you need to know

Income Tax Returns (ITR) Filing: The annual tax season is nearing its end today, as the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITR) looms today, on July 31. Taxpayers who have not yet filed your returns for FY23 (AY24), have to do so by today, with some exceptions.
Here are all the details you need to know to file your ITR — including the deadline, penalty for missing the deadline, documents required, who had more time, and possible extension of deadline. Take a look.
Businesses and individual taxpayers whose account require auditing have a deadline till October 31, 2024 to file their ITR so that they can finish all processes. The I-T Department grants these individuals an extra three months to complete their audit with a recognized chartered accountant (CA) before filing their ITR. There are however, complex exceptions to this, so please check the ITR website or with your CA to check eligibility.
These include:
