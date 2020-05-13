In order to reduce the hardship of people already reeling under the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Friday that the last date of filing income tax returns (ITR) for individual taxpayers for assessment year 2020-21 has been extended till 30 November 2020. The usual deadline for filing ITR is 31 July.

The deadline for filing ITR by taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited has also been extended till 31 October from the usual 30 September. The deadline for assessment of returns under Section 143(3) has been extended from 30 September 2020 to 31 December 2020 and under Section 143(1) has been extended from 31 March 2021 to 30 September 2021.

“All the dues dates are for annual filings and compliances have been extended to account for loss of working days due to the lockdown," said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner, AKM Global, a consulting firm.

Who needs to get accounts audited?

Income tax assessees who need to get their accounts compulsorily audited by a chartered accountant are governed under Section 44AB of the Income-tax Act, 1961. Such assessees include business owners and professionals.

As per the Act, taxpayers whose sales or turnover of the business exceed Rs1 crore (Rs2 crore under Section 44AD) or receipts from a profession exceed Rs50 lakh during the financial year (FY) are required to file ITR accompanied by an audit report. Besides them, assessees covered under Sections 44AD, 44AE, 44AF, 44BB or 44BBB (persons who claim that the profits from their businesses are lower than the profits computed under these Sections) of the Act are also required to get books of accounts audited.

Under the Act, professionals include doctors, engineers, architects, lawyers, interior designers, actors or any other notified professionals. In case of businesses, apart from any type of business, those who trade in derivatives (future and options) also come under the purview of the Act. The books of accounts that need to get audited are described under Section 44AA and Rule 6F of the Act.

Remember that there are different penalties under Section 271A of the Act for not maintaining the required books of accounts and not getting them audited to secure an audited report.

Vivaad se Vishwas Scheme

Besides extending the deadline for filing of ITR, the FM also announced extension in the period of Vivaad se Vishwas Scheme, for making payment of due taxes without paying penal interest, till 31 December 2020. The scheme was introduced in the Finance Act, 2020, to bring down the number of litigation cases and to settle tax-related matters that have been pending for several years.

