ITR filing deadline extended till 31 Dec

The extension was made in view of the technical glitches that taxpayers and professionals have been reporting since the launch of the new e-filing portal. “On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers in filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) & Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends the due dates for filing of ITRs & Audit reports for AY 21-22. Circular No.17/2021 dated 09.09.2021 issued," the I-T department tweeted, along with the official notification.

