ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27: July 31, August 31 or October 31? Check which date applies for you

ITR filing deadline for AY 2026-27 is not July 31 for all! The Income Tax Department has prescribed different ITR filing deadlines for taxpayers in AY 2026-27, depending on their income source, audit requirements, and business status. Missing the due date could attract penalties and interest. Here's a look at the key ITR filing due dates for different categories of taxpayers.
ITR-1 and ITR-2 (Salary and capital gains income): 31st July 2026
ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Business income - Non-audit cases): 31st August 2026
ITR-3 and ITR-4 (Business income - Cases requiring audit): 31st October 2026
Businesses requiring transfer pricing reports (international transactions or specified domestic transactions): 30th November 2026
Belated (Late) Return: 31st December 2026
Revised Return: 31st March 2027
Updated Return (ITR-U): 31st March 2031 (within 4 years from the end of the relevant Assessment Year)
Here's are look at which income tax return form should you file this year:
Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to ₹50 lakh, and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year. It also allows reporting of long-term capital gains (LTCG) of ₹1.25 lakh a year.
Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) having a total annual income up to ₹50 lakh and income from business and profession.
ITR-4 cannot be used by someone who:
ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession, but have receipts from capital gains and some other specified sources. For example, those who earn income from:
ITR-3 is meant for Individuals and HUFs who earn income from a proprietary business or profession. This form is used when the taxpayer maintains regular books of accounts and does not opt for presumptive taxation schemes.
One of the key changes this year is that the Income Tax Department is enabling online filing and Excel utilities gradually for each ITR form, instead of releasing all forms together.
The Excel utilities for ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 are now available in the “Downloads” section of the income tax e-filing portal. With both online filing and Excel utilities now enabled, taxpayers can begin filing their income tax returns.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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