ITR filing deadline in 2 days: Tax experts explain how you can file returns in just 10 minutes

The income tax submission deadline is just two days away, with 31 July fast approaching. Eligible taxpayers now have less than 48 hours to successfully file their income tax returns and e-verify them to complete the tax submission process for the assessment year 2026-27.

As of today, the final date for submitting returns remains 31 July, without any late fees. Unlike last year, the possibility of any extension from the tax authorities and government looks slim this time.

If taxpayers delay filing their returns further, it can lead to a last-minute rush and errors in tax return submissions, which might later result in notices.

More than 4.37 crore have completed their ITR filing According to the latest data from the income tax department, more than 4.37 crore tax returns have been filed successfully.

The details are given in the table below:

Tax filing milestone Latest statistics (AY 2026-27) Registered individual users 14,09,80,488 Returns filed 4,37,76,398 Returns verified 4,11,14,753 ITRs processed 2,33,77,962

Note: This is the most recent data. To check for the latest filing details, updates and other important points, you can refer to the official website of the Income Tax: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/success-enablers

The figures discussed above indicate the scale at which taxpayers are using digital platforms to complete their annual tax compliance. With only two more days remaining before the 31 July deadline, those yet to file their returns are advised to avoid delays and complete the process promptly.

For taxpayers who have documents ready, submitting an ITR can be completed within minutes, perhaps even in less than 10 minutes, according to tax experts.

Also Read | Income tax refund delayed for AY 2026-27? 5 reasons your refund may be stuck

The key areas to focus on here are ensuring that all details, such as salary income, banking information, deductions, any other investments, and tax payments, are accurately available before starting the online tax filing and e-verification process.

Selection of the correct ITR form based on eligibility criteria and verification of pre-filled details can also go a long way towards helping taxpayers avoid mistakes and reducing the total time required.

Experts on how taxpayers can complete ITR filing in just 10 minutes Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments expert, Navraj Global Advisors, explains the entire process of tax filing. He says, "With only two days remaining to file your Income Tax Return (ITR), taxpayers should avoid last-minute delays and keep all essential documents such as Form 16, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), bank details, and investment proofs ready. If the information is verified in advance and the correct tax regime is selected, the return can often be filed accurately in as little as 10 minutes through the e-filing portal."

Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax), S K Patodia & Associates LLP (Chartered Accountants), highlights how to select the correct ITR forms. He says, “Resident salaried individuals with total income up to ₹50 lakh, including interest and dividends, can file ITR 1 in just 10 minutes, as all details are auto-populated in the online ITR mode, requiring only confirmation. However, certain specified persons, like a person who is a Director in a company or someone with investments in unlisted equity shares, cannot use this simplified ITR 1 process.”