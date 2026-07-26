ITR filing deadline nears: Why the 31 July deadline is more important than you think

With the 31 July deadline approaching for salaried taxpayers and other non-audit cases, the clock is ticking to file income tax returns for AY 2026-27.

While those who miss the due date can still file a belated return, doing so may lead to late filing fees, interest on unpaid taxes, and the loss of certain tax benefits that are available only if the return is filed on time.

The due date for filing an ITR depends on the category of taxpayer. While most salaried individuals and pensioners are required to file by 31 July 2026, taxpayers with business or professional income may have later deadlines depending on whether they are subject to a tax audit.

ITR due dates for different taxpayers The filing timeline varies based on the nature of income and audit requirements.

Return Type Applicable Taxpayer Due Date ITR-1 or ITR-2 Individuals and HUFs not liable for tax audit 31 July 2026 ITR-3 (Non-Audit) Individuals and HUFs with business/professional income not liable for tax audit 31 August 2026 ITR-4 (Non-Audit) Eligible presumptive taxation taxpayers not liable for tax audit 31 August 2026 ITR-3 (Tax Audit) Individuals and HUFs with business/professional income liable for tax audit 31 October 2026 ITR-4 (Tax Audit) Presumptive taxation taxpayers liable for tax audit, where applicable 31 October 2026 Transfer Pricing Cases Eligible taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions 30 November 2026 Belated Return Taxpayers filing after the original due date 31 December 2026 Updated Return Eligible taxpayers filing an updated return Up to 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year Revised Return Taxpayers filing the revised return 31 March 2027 *Source: ClearTax

Tax benefits that require timely filing Although taxpayers can submit a belated return up to 31 December 2026, filing after the original due date comes with its own drawbacks.

One of the most important consequences affects taxpayers who have incurred capital losses from selling shares, mutual funds, or other capital assets during FY 2025-26. Such losses can be carried forward for up to 8 assessment years and adjusted against eligible future capital gains. However, this benefit is available only if the return is filed within the prescribed due date.

For example, if an investor books a capital loss of this financial year and earns a capital gain in a subsequent year, the carried-forward loss can reduce or eliminate the tax liability on those gains. Missing the due date means this adjustment is no longer available, potentially increasing the tax payable in the future.

However, house property losses are an exception and can generally be carried forward even if the return is filed after the due date, subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Penalties for filing after the due date Besides losing certain tax benefits, taxpayers are also required to pay statutory charges for late filing.

Delay consequence Amount applicable Late filing fee under Section 234F ₹ 5,000 If total income does not exceed ₹ 5 lakh Maximum ₹ 1,000 Interest on unpaid tax under Section 234A 1% per month or part of a month until the tax is paid

The interest applies only if there is outstanding tax payable after adjusting TDS, advance tax, and other eligible tax credits.

Belated and revised returns have different consequences A belated return is meant for taxpayers who miss the original filing deadline. On the other hand, a revised return is available to those who have already filed their return but later discover an error, omission, or incorrect disclosure.

A revised return can be filed without any separate fee until 31 December 2026, while eligible corrections can be made up to 31 March 2027.

Taxpayers who file a belated return are liable to pay the applicable late filing fee and interest. They also lose out on certain tax benefits, such as the ability to carry forward capital losses.