ITR filing deadline nears: Why the 31 July deadline is more important than you think

With the 31 July deadline approaching for salaried taxpayers and other non-audit cases, the clock is ticking to file income tax returns for AY 2026-27.
While those who miss the due date can still file a belated return, doing so may lead to late filing fees, interest on unpaid taxes, and the loss of certain tax benefits that are available only if the return is filed on time.
The due date for filing an ITR depends on the category of taxpayer. While most salaried individuals and pensioners are required to file by 31 July 2026, taxpayers with business or professional income may have later deadlines depending on whether they are subject to a tax audit.
The filing timeline varies based on the nature of income and audit requirements.
|Return Type
|Applicable Taxpayer
|Due Date
|ITR-1 or ITR-2
|Individuals and HUFs not liable for tax audit
|31 July 2026
|ITR-3 (Non-Audit)
|Individuals and HUFs with business/professional income not liable for tax audit
|31 August 2026
|ITR-4 (Non-Audit)
|Eligible presumptive taxation taxpayers not liable for tax audit
|31 August 2026
|ITR-3 (Tax Audit)
|Individuals and HUFs with business/professional income liable for tax audit
|31 October 2026
|ITR-4 (Tax Audit)
|Presumptive taxation taxpayers liable for tax audit, where applicable
|31 October 2026
|Transfer Pricing Cases
|Eligible taxpayers covered under transfer pricing provisions
|30 November 2026
|Belated Return
|Taxpayers filing after the original due date
|31 December 2026
|Updated Return
|Eligible taxpayers filing an updated return
|Up to 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year
|Revised Return
|Taxpayers filing the revised return
|31 March 2027
*Source: ClearTax
Although taxpayers can submit a belated return up to 31 December 2026, filing after the original due date comes with its own drawbacks.
One of the most important consequences affects taxpayers who have incurred capital losses from selling shares, mutual funds, or other capital assets during FY 2025-26. Such losses can be carried forward for up to 8 assessment years and adjusted against eligible future capital gains. However, this benefit is available only if the return is filed within the prescribed due date.
For example, if an investor books a capital loss of this financial year and earns a capital gain in a subsequent year, the carried-forward loss can reduce or eliminate the tax liability on those gains. Missing the due date means this adjustment is no longer available, potentially increasing the tax payable in the future.
However, house property losses are an exception and can generally be carried forward even if the return is filed after the due date, subject to the provisions of the Income Tax Act.
Besides losing certain tax benefits, taxpayers are also required to pay statutory charges for late filing.
|Delay consequence
|Amount applicable
|Late filing fee under Section 234F
|₹5,000
|If total income does not exceed ₹5 lakh
|Maximum ₹1,000
|Interest on unpaid tax under Section 234A
|1% per month or part of a month until the tax is paid
The interest applies only if there is outstanding tax payable after adjusting TDS, advance tax, and other eligible tax credits.
A belated return is meant for taxpayers who miss the original filing deadline. On the other hand, a revised return is available to those who have already filed their return but later discover an error, omission, or incorrect disclosure.
A revised return can be filed without any separate fee until 31 December 2026, while eligible corrections can be made up to 31 March 2027.
Taxpayers who file a belated return are liable to pay the applicable late filing fee and interest. They also lose out on certain tax benefits, such as the ability to carry forward capital losses.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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