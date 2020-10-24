ITR filing deadline: Taxpayers get time till 31 Jan to submit audited returns

In order to provide relief to tax payers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday extended various deadlines of filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 (AY 2020-21).

Those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited, have time till 31 January to file the income tax returns. "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act is 31 October, 2020] has been extended to 31 January, 2021," the CBDT said in a statement.

For persons who are liable for tax audit or are required to furnish a report in respect of international or domestic transactions, the due date has been extended from 31 October to 31 January 2021. The tax audit report has to be filed by 31 December 2020, the CBDT said.

The finance ministry also extended the deadline for filing ITR for FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) to 31 December, 2020.

"The extension of due dates is a logical step as deadline for holding annual general meeting of companies was extended earlier and it would not have any sense to file audit report or transfer pricing report ahead of the same. Most of the offices have not resumed normal functioning and to comply with various income tax dates, while working from home, would be a cumbersome task," said Sumit Mangal, partner, L&L Partners.

"The due date for payment of self-assessment tax for taxpayers whose self-assessment tax liability is up to ₹1 lakh has been extended to 31 January, 2021 for the taxpayers," the CBDT statement added. The due date for depositing self assessment tax in case of small taxpayers has also been extended.

