ITR filing deadline: Taxpayers get time till 31 Jan to submit audited returns

Those taxpayers who need to get their accounts audited, have time till 31 January to file the income tax returns. "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act is 31 October, 2020] has been extended to 31 January, 2021," the CBDT said in a statement.