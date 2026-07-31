ITR filing deadline today: Check how 30-day verification rule allows taxpayers to verify returns after 31 July

Have you filed and e-verified your income tax return? If not, today is the last day to do so. The Income Tax Department's portal may see a last-minute rush today, 31 July, as it is the last day to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs).

For eligible taxpayers, filing before the cut-off is essential to remain compliant. Uploading the ITR form alone is not enough; e-verification is mandatory for the return to be treated as valid under the Income Tax rules.

The good news: taxpayers filing their ITR today do not have to complete e-verification immediately. The law provides a separate timeline for verification, subject to certain conditions.

Can you verify your ITR after 31 July? Yes, as per the rules, if a taxpayer files an ITR on or before 31 July, it will be treated as filed on that date, provided verification is completed within 30 days of uploading. This means someone filing an ITR today can complete e-verification in August without affecting the original filing date, as long as the verification is completed successfully within the prescribed 30-day period.

However, delays beyond 30 days mean the verification date becomes the filing date, potentially classifying the return as belated. If not verified by 31 December, the return may be treated as invalid.

What are scenarios under 30-day rule?

Scenario Tax Treatment ITR filed on July 31 and verified within 30 days Original filing date of July 31 remains valid ITR filed on July 31 but verified after 30 days Verification date may become the filing date; return may be treated as belated ITR not verified by the last permissible date (December 31, 2026) Return may be treated as invalid, unless the Income Tax Department condones the delay.

Why should taxpayers avoid delaying verification? Most taxpayers can complete verification electronically using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) or a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Taxpayers who do not use any of these options must follow the prescribed procedure for submitting the signed ITR-V.

Although the tax rules permit verification after today’s filing deadline, all taxpayers should avoid unnecessary delay. It will ensure that the return is processed smoothly, preserving the original filing date and reducing the risk of the return being categorised as ‘belated’ or ‘invalid’.

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As the 31 July filing deadline ends today, taxpayers should submit their return before the cut-off and complete e-verification within the next 30 days.

For more information and updates, visit the official website of the Income Tax Department at: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/