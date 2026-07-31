ITR filing deadline today: Here's how much a one-day delay could cost you in interest and late fee

The countdown to the 31 July 2026 income tax return (ITR) filing deadline has entered its final phase, with the government yet to announce any extension, unlike last year. So far, more than 5.4 crore returns have been filed as taxpayers across the country rush to complete the process and verify their returns.
Although taxpayers who miss the deadline can still file a belated return by 31 December 2026, doing so incurs a penalty. Apart from a late filing fee, those with outstanding tax dues may also have to pay interest under the Income-tax Act. These charges apply even if the return is filed just one day after the due date.
Here's how much extra you may have to pay if you miss the 31 July deadline.
If you fail to file your ITR by 31 July and have unpaid tax dues, interest under Section 234A may apply. The interest is charged at 1% per month or part of a month, calculated from the due date until the date you file your return and pay the outstanding tax.
According to Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA, the "part of a month" rule is particularly important because even a one-day delay can result in interest for an entire month.
In other words, whether you pay the outstanding tax on 1 August 2026 or any time during the following 30 days, interest for one full month may still apply on the unpaid amount.
Nishant Shanker, Tax Controversy and Dispute Resolution at Navraj Global Advisors, explained how the interest works under different scenarios:
— If the tax due is ₹10,000: Interest of ₹100 (1% of ₹10,000), plus any applicable late filing fee under Section 234F.
— If the tax due is ₹1 lakh: Interest of ₹1,000 (1% of ₹1,00,000), plus any applicable late filing fee.
— If the tax due is nil: No interest to be paid as there is no outstanding tax. However, a late filing fee under Section 234F may still apply.
“Interest is computed on the net tax payable after reducing any advance tax, TDS/TCS, eligible foreign tax relief, etc.,” Makhijani said, adding that those who have already paid their entire tax liability through TDS or advance tax will not be liable to pay interest under Section 234A, even if they file a belated return.
While a taxpayer is still allowed to file a delayed income tax return till the year-end, doing so will attract penalties between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000 under Section 234F of the Income-tax Act, depending on the income of the individual.
If a person has an outstanding tax liability, this late filing fee applies in addition to the interest charged on the pending amount under Section 234A.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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