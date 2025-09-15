ITR Filing Due Date Extended? Income Tax Department debunks fake news, says deadline remains 15 September

ITR Filing Due Date Extension: With hours remaining for the ITR Filing due date to be over, the Income Tax Department in the late evening on Sunday gave clarity on the extension of income tax filing deadline.

Several people on social media complained about the income tax portal to file ITR was down over Saturday and Sunday and demanded an extension to the 15 September due date.

The last extension to file ITR was granted on 27 May, when the deadline was extended from the usual 31 July.

ITR Deadline Extended? A post that is being circulated on social media channels including WhatsApp has been claiming that the income tax filing deadline has been extended to 30 September, from the current 15 September.

“In view of the extensive changes introduced in the notified ITRs and considerin Lime required for system readiness and rollout of Income Tax Return (ITR) utilitie Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has de to extend the due date for filing returns,” an apparent order from CBDT circulating, says.

“Accordingly, to facilitate a smooth and convenient filing experience for taxpayers it has been decided that the due date for filing of ITRs, originally due on 14 Sep, 20 extended to 30 September, 2025. A formal notification to this effect is being is separately,” the apparent order adds.

ITR Deadline: I-T Dept debunks fake news The income tax department on late Sunday clarified that the news of ITR Deadline extension is fake.

“A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025,” it said in a post on X.

The department confirmed that “The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.”.

It advised taxpayers to rely on official updates only.

“To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X,” the I-T Department said.

More than six crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 have been filed so far, the Income Tax department said on Saturday.