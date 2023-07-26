ITR Filing Due Date Extension: The tax season is here and all taxpayers are rushing to file their income tax returns (ITRs) for FY 2023 so that they do not land up paying fine by missing the last date. The deadline for filing ITR for the assessment year 2023-2024 is July 31, 2023. After Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that an extension of the date was unlikely, taxpayers have no other option rather rush to complete the task in the next five days.

