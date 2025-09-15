ITR Filing Due Date: What happens if you miss deadline to file income tax today? ₹5,000 penalty and more

ITR Filing Due Date Extension: The deadline to file your income tax return (ITR) ends today, 15 September, with the income tax department confirming in a post on X that there will be no extension to the ITR Filing deadline.

The ITR Filing due date today has not been extended despite taxpayers on social media complained that the income tax portal was not working for them on Sunday and hence they were unable to file taxes.

The income tax portal for ITR Filing was down for a brief period on Sunday, with social media users complaining that they were unable to file taxes.

What happens if you miss 15 September deadline to file ITR? If you haven't filed your ITR yet, missing the 15 September deadline won't just attract a penalty, it carries other financial repercussions as well.

A penalty will be imposed on the taxpayer under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act if they fail to file their ITR within 15 September, which is today.

The penalty you have to pay if you miss filing your ITR within the deadline can be as high as ₹5,000, if your income exceeds ₹5 lakh. For lower incomes, the penalty under Section 234F is ₹1,000.

However, you can still file belated or revised returns until December 31, 2025, while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted up to March 31, 2030.

You will also be charged interests on the unpaid tax amount under Section 234A of the I-T Act, if you fail to file the ITR within deadline and still owe taxes. This entails you to pay a simple interest of 1 per cent per month on the unpaid tax, calculated from the return filing due date until the actual filing date.

How to file ITR? Go to the official Income Tax filing portal https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Log in using your user ID (PAN/Aadhaar) and password

Go to the ITR filing section

Choose the applicable assessment year and mode of filing returns.

Choose filing status as online or offline and start a new filing

Pick the correct ITR form according to your income and mode of income

Review and confirm information

Pay pending taxes

Submit and then e-verify.

