ITR filing due date: What is the last date to file ITR? Why was the deadline extended? All FAQs answered

Income Tax ITR filing due date extension: The Centre has increased the due date to file income tax return (ITR) for taxpayers after the official portal experienced severe glitches over three days, from 13 September to 15 September — which was the initial due date to file ITR.

With the ITR filing deadline extended, taxpayers are expected to get some relief as they will be able to file their taxes even today.

Here is everything you need to know about income tax ITR filing due date extension.

ITR filing due date extension: All FAQs answered Q: What is the last date to file ITR? A: The last date to file ITR is 16 September, 2025. The Income Tax Department extended the ITR filing due date to 16 September on Monday night in a notification, in a relief for taxpayers.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025,” the Centre said in the press release.

Q: Why did the Income Tax Department extend ITR due date? A: The ITR filing due date extension came after several taxpayers over the weekend complained about the income tax portal being slow and said that they are unable to file their ITR.

Q: Can I file ITR after the deadline? A: Yes, you can technically file ITR after the deadline. However, you will have to pay certain penalties according to your tax bracket. To avoid paying penalties, it is advised to file ITR within the due date.

Q: What is the penalty if I miss ITR filing due date today? A: As mentioned above, if you miss ITR filing deadline and do not pay your tax today, there will be penalties. Here is the penalty amount for missing ITR deadline:

1. For individuals with an income above ₹5 lakh, filing a late tax return after the deadline will attract a penalty of up to ₹5,000.

2. For taxpayers with a net taxable income of ₹5 lakhs or lower, the maximum penalty for filing a delayed ITR is ₹1,000.

Q: Which ITR form should I file? A: There are four main types of ITR forms — ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4. ITR-1 is for individuals and salaried persons with an income of ₹50 lakh or less. ITR-2 form is applicable to individuals who do not fit under ITR-1 and for Hindu Undivided Families (HUF). ITR-3 is applicable to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) that earn income from a business or profession. ITR-4 or Sugam is the Income Tax Return form applicable for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (other than LLPs) if they have opted for the presumptive income scheme under Section 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE of the Income Tax Act.