ITR filing due date: Why income taxpayers are expecting deadline extension

The survey asked the question “How are you positioned to be able to file your individual income tax return for FY 2022-23 by the current deadline of July 31, 2023?" Of the over 12,000 who responded to this query 27% admitted that they are still to file their income tax returns. The data shows that while 7 in 10 have already filed their income tax returns; 5% of the respondents have tried but had difficulty in filing and will try again to file by July 31; 8% of those surveyed admitted that they haven’t filed their returns yet but will comfortably do so before month end; 5% admitted they haven’t filed it and it will take a significant effort to do so before the deadline and 9% indicated that it will be impossible for them to file the income tax returns by July 31. In effect, 14% of respondents admitted that they will likely be unable to file their income tax returns by the deadline.