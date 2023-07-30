ITR filing ends tomorrow. A 15 minutes guide to file your returns

But several hundreds of salaried taxpayer who have yet not filed their income tax returns for the FY 2022-23. Not filing ITR before the due date can have several consequences. If you miss the deadline and file return after the due date, you will have to pay a late fee. Non-furnishing or late furnishing of return of income attracts interest under section 234A. Also, delay in furnishing return of income attracts fees under Section 234F, which varies from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. Therefore, it is recommended to file returns before the end of the due date.

