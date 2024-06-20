ITR Filing: Essential income tax exemptions and deductions every taxpayer should know
For Indian taxpayers, income tax exemptions and deductions offer significant benefits. Knowing these exemptions and deductions will enable you to choose investments and spending that will optimize your tax savings.
Allowances constitute a significant component of a salaried employee’s compensation package, enabling them to reduce their tax burden effectively. Examples of typical allowances comprise House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), and Children’s Education Allowance. Each allowance adheres to specific eligibility criteria and procedures for claiming.