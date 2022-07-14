ITR filing for AY 2022-23: How to correct error in Form 26AS3 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 09:03 AM IST
- ITR filing for AY 2022-23: Incase of any inadvertent erroneous reporting by any payer, the 26AS would reflect incorrect details
Listen to this article
ITR filing for AY 2022-23: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for FY 2021-22 or for AY 2022-23 is 31st July 2022 and tax experts are advising individual taxpayers to file their income tax return on time. They said filing ITR within the given due date will help a taxpayer save late fee up to ₹5,000 as ITR filing post-July 31st, 2022 will attract late fee as well. However, they cautioned taxpayers to ensure correct information in Form 26AS before filing one's ITR.