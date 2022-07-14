ITR filing for AY 2022-23: How to correct error in Form 26AS

On how to correct the error in Form 26AS, Aarti Raote, Partner at Deloitte India said, "Form 26AS has details of income streams like salary, fixed deposit interest, capital gains etc. and taxes withheld thereon. Thus the details in 26AS is done by pulling out the details from tax withholding returns filed by various payers. Incase of any inadvertent erroneous reporting by any payer, the 26AS would reflect incorrect details. The tax payer should always check this information provided in the 26AS and incase of incorrect reporting make a request to that payer to correct this data with appropriate supporting documents. This could be either the employer in case of salary income or the banks for FD interest or any other payer. The payers would verify these details and file a rectified tax withholding return."

