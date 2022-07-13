ITR filing for AY 22-23: Know last date and penalty if you miss deadline2 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 02:14 PM IST
- ITR filing after due date may lead to ₹5,000 late fee if a taxpayer's taxable income is more than ₹5 lakh
ITR filing for AY 22-23: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing for the financial year 2021-22 or for the assessment year (AY) 2022-23 is fast approaching. Salaried and other earning individuals are advised to file their respective ITRs on time otherwise they might have to pay penalty up to ₹5,000. They penalty will be charged in the form of late fee that a taxpayer will have to pay if they fail to file their ITR by given due date of 31st July 20222.