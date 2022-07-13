ITR filing for AY 22-23: Know last date and penalty if you miss deadline

On what if a taxpayer fails to file income tax return or ITR by the due date of 31st July 2022, Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "If a taxpayer fails to file its ITR by given due date of 31st July 2022, then in that case the taxpayer will be able to file its income tax return after paying a late fine. The late fee would be ₹1,000 if the taxable income of the taxpayer is ₹5 lakh or less than ₹5 lakh. However, the late fee would be flat ₹5,000 if the taxable income of the taxpayer is more than ₹5 lakh."

