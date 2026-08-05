ITR filing for F&O traders: Turnover isn't trade value. Experts explain how to calculate it

The 31 July deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) has passed for most individual taxpayers. While those who missed the deadline can still file a belated return, F&O (futures and options) traders who are required to undergo a tax audit now have another important date to keep in mind: 31 August.

For these taxpayers, one of the most important aspects of tax filing is correctly calculating F&O turnover. Unlike a regular business, turnover in F&O trading is not the total value of contracts traded. Instead, it is calculated using a prescribed method under tax rules, making it a key factor in determining tax audit requirements and ITR reporting.

What is F&O turnover and how is it calculated? CA Anshul Bhargava explained that one of the most common mistakes F&O traders make when filing their income tax returns is miscalculating turnover.

“Unlike conventional businesses, turnover in F&O trading is not determined by the total value of trades executed. Instead, it is calculated based on the aggregate of favourable and unfavourable differences arising from trades, along with the premium received in the case of options sold,” he said.

Bhargava added that accurately calculating turnover is essential because it determines whether a tax audit is applicable, which ITR form to use, and whether business expenses and losses can be claimed or carried forward.

Since income from F&O trading is treated as business income under the Income Tax Act, traders should maintain proper books of account and carefully review their transactions before filing their returns. Seeking professional advice can also help avoid unnecessary scrutiny, penalties and compliance issues.

Echoing this, Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments Expert at Navraj Global Advisors, said that F&O turnover should be computed in line with the ICAI's Guidance Note on Tax Audit under Section 44AB.

“For futures, turnover generally comprises the aggregate of favourable and unfavourable differences, while for options, it includes the absolute profit or loss along with the premium received on the sale of options,” he explained.

According to Shanker, turnover plays a crucial role in determining the applicability of tax audit provisions, eligibility for presumptive taxation, maintenance of books of account and the selection of the appropriate ITR form.

“An incorrect turnover calculation may result in non-compliance and unnecessary tax disputes. F&O trading on recognised stock exchanges is treated as a non-speculative business under Section 43(5), and the income or loss is reported as business income in ITR-3,” he added.

Why turnover matters for tax audit and ITR filing Apart from understanding how turnover is calculated, traders should also know why it is so important from a tax compliance perspective.

Mihir Tanna, Associate Director (Direct Tax) at S K Patodia & Associates LLP, said that profits or losses from F&O trading are generally classified as profits and gains from business or profession under the head of non-speculative business, as trades are settled through recognised stock exchanges without actual delivery.

“As per ICAI guidelines for tax audit, the total of favourable and unfavourable differences in squared-off transactions is treated as turnover. These turnover figures are then used to determine whether a tax audit is applicable. The turnover amount must also be disclosed in the newly introduced field in the ITR forms,” he said.

The bottom line With the 31 August tax audit deadline approaching, F&O traders should carefully review their turnover calculations, reconcile their trading records and seek professional guidance if required.

Since turnover determines tax audit applicability, maintaining books of account and using the correct ITR form, and getting the calculation right, can help avoid unnecessary notices, penalties, and tax disputes while ensuring smooth compliance with the Income Tax Act.